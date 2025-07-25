Trump lands in Scotland to visit his golf resorts ahead of Starmer talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump called Prime Minister Keir Starmer a “good man”, as he landed in Scotland where he will spend the weekend golfing at his two luxury resorts and meeting with leaders.

Mr Trump was greeted by thousands of people hoping to catch a glimpse as he landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire just before 8.30pm.

The US president was greeted by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray as he walked off Air Force One at Prestwick.

The pair could be seen shaking hands at the bottom of the aircraft stairs before Donald Trump walked across to a group of journalists to answer questions before leaving in his armoured car known as The Beast five minutes later.

Speaking to reporters at Prestwick Airport, Trump described Sir Keir Starmer as “a good man” and confirmed they will be meeting.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump has landed in Scotland ( REUTERS )

“I like your Prime Minister, he’s slightly more liberal than I am – as you probably heard – but he’s a good man. He got a trade deal done.

“You know, they’ve been working on this deal for 12 years, he got it done – that’s a good deal, it’s a good deal for the UK.”

Trump is set to start the four-day-visit at his golf club at Turnberry before heading to his second property in Aberdeenshire, where he will open a new course.

On Sunday, Mr Trump is due to meet EU Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade and on Monday, he will travel to Trump International Links Aberdeen accompanied by Keir Starmer.

On his last day in Scotland, the president is set to open a new 18-hole course in Aberdeenshire.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington (Alex Brandon/AP) ( AP )

Asked by reporters at Prestwick Airport for his advice to European leaders on reducing immigration, the US president said European countries need to “get your act together” on migration.

He said: “I say two things to Europe: Stop the windmills. You’re ruining your countries. I really mean it, it’s so sad.

“You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, and if they’re stuck in the ocean, ruining your oceans.

“Stop the windmills, and also, I mean, there’s a couple of things I could say, but on immigration, you’d better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore.”

Donald Trump also claimed that illegal migration was an “invasion” which was “killing Europe”.

open image in gallery Crowds watch as Donald Trump lands at Prestwick airport as he visits his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

He added: “Last month, we (the United States) had nobody entering our country. Nobody. Shut it down. And we took out a lot of bad people that got there with (former US president Joe) Biden.

“Biden was a total stiff, and what he allowed to happen…. but you’re allowing it to happen to your countries, and you’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe; many countries in Europe.

“Some people, some leaders, have not let it happen, and they’re not getting the proper credit they should.

“I could name them to you right now, but I’m not going to embarrass the other ones.

“But stop: this immigration is killing Europe.”