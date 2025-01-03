Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has attacked Sir Keir Starmer’s clean energy plan, urging him to open up the North Sea and “get rid of windmills”.

In a social media outburst, the president-elect said the UK was making “a very big mistake” by reducing its reliance on oil and gas – an endeavour which puts the UK at loggerheads with his “drill, baby, drill” pledge.

His comments come after the departure of a number of operators from the North Sea, which are abandoning Britain in protest against the government’s decision to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, which will be used to fund renewable energy.

Mr Trump referenced the decision by oil and gas producer Apache to ditch the UK in his post to Truth Social on Friday, saying: “The UK is making a very big mistake. Open up the North Sea. Get rid of windmills!”

( Getty Images )

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has pledged to achieve clean power by 2030, putting the UK on a potential collision course with Mr Trump who has promised to expand US oil and gas production.

As part of the government’s plan to meet its 2030 clean energy deadline, it has blocked new drilling licences in the North Sea, instead pushing an increase in wind and solar.

Mr Trump, on the other hand, has described the switch to green energy as a scam and suggested that wind turbines are causing whales to die.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also piled in on the government’s energy policy, responding to Mr Trump’s post saying: “I agree 100 per cent”.

Several oil and gas producers left the North Sea after the chancellor announced plans to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas producers from 35pc to 38pc, and to extend the levy by a year.

In November, 2024, Apache’s parent company APA said that the taxes made drilling in the UK “uneconomic”, saying they plan to exit the North Sea by the end of 2029.

Mr Trump’s social media swipe at UK government policy comes amid an explosive row between Elon Musk – a member of the president-elect’s inner circle - and Sir Keir in what has become a turbulent week for relations with the incoming US administration.

Mr Musk, who is set to lead a newly created ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in the Trump administration, repeatedly criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of historic child abuse in Oldham and suggested the prime minister had failed to bring “rape gangs” to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.

The Tories also piled in on the row, calling for a national inquiry into child grooming, while Labour’s Wes Streeting hit back saying Mr Musk’s comments were “misjudged and certainly misinformed”.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has been contacted for comment.