Keir Starmer has backed Donald Trump’s dramatic decision to bomb Iran overnight.

The US president said the attacks carried out at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan were “very successful”.

In a statement the prime minister said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis”.

It comes just 48 hours before Sir Keir is set to join other world leaders including representatives of the Trump administration for a major summit of NATO in the Hague.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed the bombing ( PA Wire )

Downing Street said that the prime minister “will be calling allies” today to discuss the situation further.

Foreign secretary David Lammy and his French counterpart had held talks with Iran on Friday but the discussions had been unsuccessful.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed that the UK had been given advance notice of the US strikes on Iran.

Earlier, the former Tory defence secretary Grant Shapps gave more full throated support for the US’s actions in a sign of political unity in the UK on the events overnight.

He said on X, formerly Twitter: “I don’t often agree with Trump, but destroying Iran’s nuclear sites was absolutely the right call. The IRGC ( Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) wants Israel wiped off the map. Tehran arms Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis & militias. Iran fuels Middle East chaos. Starmer’s calls for ‘restraint’ were dangerously naive.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also gave his backing to the Americans.

He said: “Reform UK stands behind the military actions of the USA overnight. Iran must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons, the future of Israel depends on it.”

More follows on this breaking news story...