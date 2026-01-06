Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s not often that you have a cabinet minister say the quiet bit out loud. But in his candid interview to the Today Programme on Tuesday morning, Wes Streeting summed up the dilemma that the UK and the rest of Europe faces in dealing with Donald Trump.

On one hand, they want to defend an international rules based order and can see perfectly well that the US’s military strike on Venezuela and capture of president Nicola Maduro was likely to have been illegal.

On the other hand, they do not want to poke the bear and anger Trump into doing something rash which harms them.

And as Sir Keir Starmer joins French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders on Tuesday, including representatives of the Trump administration in Paris, this dilemma will hang over their conversations like a Damoclean sword waiting to crash down.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer will be central in trying to manage Donald Trump and the US’s next movements (PA) ( PA Archive )

As Mr Streeting put it: “The prime minister chooses what to say, how to say it, and when to say it, very carefully.

“He always has at the forefront of his mind is, how does he make sure that he uses his influence and leverage in a way that first and foremost, works to our national interest, whether economic interest or security interest, and then for the collective interest as well of our global security and the rules-based system, which we’ve seen disintegrating before our eyes.”

In other words, forget vocally defending international law when you have to manage an ego like Trump.

And in many ways, Venezuela is very much a side issue now. Maduro is in prison, the act is done, there is no going back. The die is cast.

But other issues loom large and fast.

There is a genuine fear about Trump sending the US military into Greenland and simply taking the sovereign territory of a EU member and Nato ally without so much as a by your leave.

open image in gallery Health secretary Wes Streeting said the quiet bit out loud (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

After all, if he can do it with Venezuela, why not Greenland?

And what could the UK and Europe do in such circumstances? The answer is not a lot. They could not take on US military might and imposing sanctions would be crippling domestically. Already the impact of US tariffs have hurt all of Europe trying to block US trade altogether would be economic suicide. Europe and the UK need more trade with the US, not less.

The truth is that an incursion into Greenland would see a lot of diplomatic noise but little else short term.

Added to that the conversation today will be on the coalition of the willing for Ukraine. The only way to get peace there with Russia is through a US brokered deal. Europe is too weak. But this is about setting European borders with Russia.

Somehow they need to persuade a Trump administration alarmed by the economic harm caused by the Ukraine war that it has to be tough with Vladimir Putin.

Once again, though, it will be Starmer whose role is pivotal.

The other European leaders still see the UK prime minister as the Trump whisperer. A statesman who can get hearing from the US president and persuade him against some of his more erratic moves.

Sir Keir will be at the heart of efforts to manage the US and Trump today and in the coming weeks.

But, in the long term, this Paris summit may in the background represent a turning point. Europe will need to work out how to bolster its military, security and economy in a world where it can no longer rely or trust the US. Those conversations will be happening on the fringes.

The UK will itself need to be part of those conversations but, a decade on from the EU referendum, finally be faced with a choice of a future with its EU allies or as the sidekick of a belligerent America.