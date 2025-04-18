Starmer urges free trade in first call with Trump after UK hit by sweeping US tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has held his first conversation with Donald Trump since the US president announced tariffs on all UK imports to America on 3 April.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the two leaders discussed the “ongoing and productive discussions” on trade between the UK and the United States.

The pair also discussed the war in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen.

“The prime minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest,” Sir Keir’s spokesperson said.

It is the first time the two leaders have spoken since Mr Trump unveiled an array of tariffs on countries earlier this month, in what he branded “liberation day”.

This included a 10 per cent tariff on all UK goods imported to the US. A 25 per cent levy on car imports announced earlier by Mr Trump also applies to the UK.

open image in gallery A Downing Street spokesperson said the two leaders discussed the ‘ongoing and productive discussions’ on trade ( PA )

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to hold talks with the White House next week amid efforts to strike a trade deal, which Britain hopes can help soften the brunt of the tariffs.

On Tuesday, vice-president JD Vance said the US was trying to secure a “great” trade deal with the UK and Mr Trump was “working very hard” on an agreement with Britain that could see damaging import taxes eased or lifted.

However, Mr Trump said on Thursday he was not racing to sign any agreements because of the revenues his new tariffs are generating.

The US president said he was in “no rush” to strike any trade deals and that lots of countries wanted to reach deals “frankly … more than I do”. Any agreements would come “at a certain point”, Mr Trump added.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves is due to hold talks with the White House next week amid efforts to strike a trade deal ( PA Wire )

British officials fear a 10 per cent universal tariff levied by the US president could be a permanent feature under his administration. But they are hopeful a trade deal could see the 25 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium and automotive imports lifted or slashed.

President Trump’s initial sweeping tariffs triggered global economic concerns and stock market plunges.

The US president also suggested that a date for September was being set for him to visit the King in the UK.

There has been speculation that the US may press for the UK to limit its dealings with China as part of trade talks.

The chancellor said it would be “foolish” to cut ties with China just to placate Mr Trump.

open image in gallery Vice-president JD Vance said the US is trying to secure a ‘great’ trade deal with the UK and Mr Trump is ‘working very hard’ on an agreement ( Reuters )

Ms Reeves will hold talks with officials from the US administration when she travels to Washington to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meetings with other finance ministers.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent will be there and British officials view him as one of their most likely allies in successfully striking a trade deal.

“I will also be having conversations with the US administration whilst I’m there,” Ms Reeves said on Thursday.

“The key thing for the British government is always acting in the UK’s national interest, and any deal that’s able to be secured will always have front-and-centre British national interest.”