Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump and his allies have done “the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years”, Sir Sadiq Khan has said.

As the US president arrived in the UK for his historic second state visit, the London mayor attacked him for “scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting US citizens and deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities”.

“These actions aren’t just inconsistent with western values – they’re straight out of the autocrat’s playbook,” Sir Sadiq added.

open image in gallery Sadiq Khan said Donald Trump has fanned the flames of the far-right

The London mayor has reignited his long-running feud with the president ahead of his state visit. On Tuesday he mocked Mr Trump over figures showing a record number of US applications for UK citizenship, for which he credited Britain’s “liberal values”.

In an article for The Guardian on Wednesday, he said: “I understand the UK government’s position of being pragmatic on the international stage and wanting to maintain a good relationship with the leader of the most powerful country in the world.

“But it’s also important to ensure our special relationship includes being open and honest with each other. At times, this means being a critical friend and speaking truth to power – and being clear that we reject the politics of fear and division.”

Sir Sadiq called for Sir Keir Starmer to pile pressure on the US president to back Ukraine, take climate change seriously and use his leverage to end Israel’s assault on Gaza.

“We must also tell President Trump and his supporters to stop talking down and denigrating our great capital city,” he added.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrived at Stansted Airport on Tuesday night ( PA )

Mr Trump hailed the UK as a “very special place” ahead of the first full day of the state visit.

The US president said he “loves” Britain and has “a lot of things here that warm my heart”.

Mr Trump and Sir Sadiq’s long-running row started during the US president’s first term, with Sir Sadiq railing against his pledge to ban Muslims from the US.

Mr Trump described Sir Sadiq as “a stone-cold loser” and “very dumb”.

In July Mr Trump went further, describing Sir Sadiq as a “nasty person” while Sir Keir looked on.

Sir Sadiq pointed to the weekend’s protests, organised by Tommy Robinson, as an effect of politicians “refusing to condemn the rising tide of hatred in this country, instead choosing to dabble in dog-whistle politics and dangerous rhetoric themselves”.

He attacked Elon Musk’s “fight back or you die” remark as a rallying cry against the UK.

And he added: “President Donald Trump and his coterie have perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years. When he came to the UK on his first state visit, I highlighted how the president had deliberately used xenophobia, racism and “otherness” as an electoral tactic, introducing a travel ban on a number of Muslim-majority countries and praising white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Six years later, the tactics we see from today’s White House seem no different.”

The Stop Trump Coalition has promised days of demonstrations during Mr Trump’s state visit, which his schedule will see him largely avoid. Sir Sadiq said “those who seek to divide us will find a city determined to defend its liberal, democratic values more fiercely than ever”.