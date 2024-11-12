Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron have vowed to put Ukraine in the “strongest possible position” going into winter, in a boost in support before Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office.

In a show of European solidarity days after Trump’s election win, the two leaders held talks in Paris to mark Armistice Day and consider how best to continue supporting the war-torn country.

It comes amid suggestions that the UK and France could seek to persuade Joe Biden to permit Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike into Russia before he leaves the White House.

There have been concerns over Mr Trump’s approach to the war, with the president-elect criticising Washington’s provision of tens of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia, as well as expressing scepticism towards Nato and accusing European countries of free-riding on America’s promise of protection.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister thanked the president for the personal invitation, noting he was the first UK leader to attend in 80 years.

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron arrive at Place de l’Etoile to mark the 106th anniversary of the Armistice, ending the First World War, in Paris ( Reuters )

“The leaders started by discussing the situation in Ukraine, including how best to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter.

“Turning to the Middle East, both underscored their deep concern at the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. They also reiterated the need for stability in the West Bank.”

The spokesperson added: “Reflecting on the situation in the Channel, the prime minister set out his mission to disrupt and deter smuggling gangs across Europe, and the leaders strongly agreed on the importance of bearing down on illegal migration at every stage of a migrant’s journey.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.”

In August, the prime minister was forced to reiterate that the UK’s backing for Ukraine was “unwavering” after Volodymyr Zelensky said UK support had “slowed down” shortly after Labour’s election victory.

No 10 said the prime minister was “resolute” in his support for Kyiv, adding that Britain had committed £3bn a year to help its ally.

Concerns about US support for Ukraine have grown since Mr Trump swept to victory in the US.

He has promised to end the war immediately when he returns to the White House, leading to fears he will negotiate a deal that would see Ukraine give up land to Russia in what Putin could present as a win.

The president-elect spoke to the Russian leader on the phone the day after the presidential election, telling him not to escalate the conflict, sources told The Washington Post.

There are fears Trump will negotiate a deal that would see Ukraine give up land to Russia in what Putin could present as a win ( AFP/Getty )

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mr Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, mocked Mr Zelensky in a social media tirade, suggesting that Ukraine’s military aid budget was about to be abolished.

But defence secretary John Healey struck a defiant tone on US support for Ukraine, saying he expects the Americans to stand with Kyiv for “as long as it takes to prevail over [Vladimir] Putin’s invasion”.

He told Sky News on Monday that the president-elect “recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do”, as well as stressing that America’s determination to support Ukraine in its campaign against Russia is “just as strong” as before voters in the US went to the polls.

Sir Keir’s trip to Paris makes him the first UK leader to attend a French Armistice Day ceremony since the Second World War following a personal invitation from Mr Macron.

Given the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s administration in Germany, Sir Keir will be keen to woo the French president and build bridges with one of the EU’s strongest powers.

A No 10 spokesperson said the prime minister’s attendance at Monday’s event “symbolises the close and enduring friendship between the UK and France”.