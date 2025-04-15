JD Vance says Trump ‘working very hard’ with UK on negotiating trade deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance has said the US is trying to secure a "great" trade deal with the UK, as Donald Trump’s tariffs heighten global trade tensions.

The vice president said Mr Trump is “working very hard” on an agreement with Britain that could see damaging import taxes eased or lifted.

His remarks are a boost to Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, with Mr Trump’s trade war threatening to wipe out economic growth and force Labour into further spending cuts or tax hikes in the autumn budget.

open image in gallery US vice president JD Vance said the US is working on a trade deal with the UK ( PA Wire )

It comes after senior Trump advisor Kevin Hassett last week said deals with two countries, thought to be the UK and Australia, were close.

British officials fear a 10 per cent universal tariff levied by the US president could be a permanent feature under his administration. But they are hopeful a trade deal could see the 25 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium and automotive imports lifted or slashed.

President Trump's initial sweeping tariffs triggered global economic concerns and stock market declines.

However, subsequent adjustments have seen tariff rates reduced to 10 per cent for most countries, with further exemptions for electronics like smartphones and laptops, even those imported from China, which had faced a 145 per cent levy.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump meeting UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer ( PA Wire )

Officials in Sir Keir’s government had hoped to secure a carve-out before Mr Trump’s tariffs were introduced, and talks have continued since the measures came into effect.

In an interview with UnHerd, vice president Vance expressed optimism about reaching an agreement. He said the US is "working very hard" with the UK on negotiations.

“We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government,” Mr Vance said.

“The president really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King. It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that.

“There’s a real cultural affinity. And, of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country.

“I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.”

open image in gallery Then-US president Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2019 ( PA Archive )

Mr Vance said the “reciprocal relationship” between the US and UK gave Britain a more advantageous position than other European countries when it comes to negotiating new trade arrangements, adding: “While we love the Germans, they are heavily dependent on exporting to the United States but are pretty tough on a lot of American businesses that would like to export into Germany.”

Ms Reeves will aim to continue negotiations for an economic deal with the US later this month when she travels to Washington to attend the International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings with other finance ministers.