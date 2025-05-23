Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has taken aim at Sir Keir Starmer’s government just weeks after the two leaders appeared to put the ‘special relationship’ back on track with a much-lauded trade deal.

The US president hit out at one of the Labour leader’s flagship strategies, on net zero, telling him to “stop with the costly and unsightly windmills” and instead forge ahead with more drilling for oil in the North Sea.

President Trump, who has been vocal in his opposition to wind turbines for many years, used a post on his social media platform Truth Social to say: “Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all.

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their Energy Costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.”

open image in gallery President Trump has hit out at Keir Starmer’s use of ‘windmills’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Trump, who owns a golf course in Aberdeenshire, added that there was a “century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub”.

He also accused the UK’s “old-fashioned tax system” of acting as a disincentive to drilling, and said that if it was instead encouraged “Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast!”

Trump has previously ranted about “big windmills” that “destroy everybody’s property values, kill all the birds.”

He has also claimed they are unreliable energy sources, once bizzarely saying “and then, all of a sudden, it stops; the wind and the televisions go off. And your wives and husbands say, ‘Darling, I want to watch Donald Trump on television tonight. But the wind stopped blowing and I can’t watch. There’s no electricity in the house, darling.’ ”

open image in gallery Trump has a golf course close to Aberdeen, where he claimed there was a century worth of drilling in the North Sea left ( AFP via Getty Images )

President Trump was also involved in a long-running camapign against wind turbines off the Aberdeenshire coast, which he claimed would spoil the view from his Balmedie golf course.

In 2019, his company was ordered to pay almost £250,000 to the Scottish government following the bitter dispute over the 11-turbine wind farm scheme.

Labour wants to end North Sea oil and gas production, with a focus on wind and solar farms instead.

But oil and gas workers in Aberdeen recently told a commission into how the transition can be done justly they fear a “cliff edge” for their livelihoods.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has defended the strategy and rejects Tony Blair’s claim of ‘hysteria’ in the net zero debate (Thomas Krych/PA) ( PA Wire )

Earlier this month Downing Street stuck by the plans as it rejected Sir Tony Blair’s claim that “hysteria” was playing a part in the international debate on climate change, after the former prime minister criticised efforts to limit fossil fuels.

In a foreword to a report by his think tank the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), the New Labour prime minister had argued the current climate approach “isn’t working”.

The intervention was seized on by political opponents as an attack on Sir Keir’s plans to cut carbon emissions and achieve net zero by 2050.

Before President Trump’s latest intervention energy regulator Ofgem confirmed that household energy bills will fall by around 7 per cent from July, bringing a typical bill down £129 to £1,720 a year, after President Trump's aggressive tariff plans led to a significant slump in gas and oil prices.

The new will come as a relief for many households, who suffered through an "awful April" of bill rises, including Ofgem's last 6.4 per cent price cap increase.

More follows...