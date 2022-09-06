Liz Truss makes close ally Coffey first female deputy prime minister as she builds cabinet of supporters
Liz Truss has appointed her close ally and friend Thérèse Coffey deputy prime minister as well as health secretary.
Ms Coffey is the first female deputy prime minister in UK political history, and creates the first pairing of female PM and DPM.
She backed Ms Truss’s bid for the leadership from the beginning and was always expected to be rewarded with a senior post.
MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010, Coffey served as a junior environment minister under Theresa May and was promoted within the same department by Boris Johnson before entering the cabinet as work and pensions secreary in September 2019.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies