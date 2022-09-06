Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has appointed her close ally and friend Thérèse Coffey deputy prime minister as well as health secretary.

Ms Coffey is the first female deputy prime minister in UK political history, and creates the first pairing of female PM and DPM.

She backed Ms Truss’s bid for the leadership from the beginning and was always expected to be rewarded with a senior post.

MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010, Coffey served as a junior environment minister under Theresa May and was promoted within the same department by Boris Johnson before entering the cabinet as work and pensions secreary in September 2019.