Tulip Siddiq faces new corruption probe in Bangladesh

Anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq has reportedly been named in a second corruption probe in Bangladesh over a plot of land her family received from her despot aunt’s government.

The anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh has alleged Ms Siddiq used “her influence” while serving as an MP to acquire the land for her mother Sheikh Rehana and two other plots of land for her siblings, according to documents seen by Sky News.

However, a Labour source said Ms Siddiq totally refutes the claims and has not been contacted by anyone on the matter. They also said no evidence had been presented for the allegations.

Ms Siddiq is the niece of the Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister of Bangladesh who is now in India after being ousted last year.

The latest claim is separate to a probe into allegations of embezzlement in a nuclear deal struck by Sheikh Hasina, in which Ms Siddiq has also been mentioned.

The Treasury minister, who is responsible for tackling financial crime, is being investigated by standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus after reports that Ms Siddiq lived in properties in London linked to allies of the deposed prime minister.

Ms Siddiq referred herself to Sir Laurie on Monday last week. In a letter asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.

On Monday, it emerged that Labour Party posters and political flyers for Ms Siddiq were found in the ruins of the ransacked official residence of the deposed Bangladeshi prime minister.

The property, located in Dakha, Bangladesh, also contained Chanel and Swarovski bags, a certificate for a diamond and a $1,500 gold-trimmed Montblanc pen, The Times reported.

However, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden insisted he has full confidence in Ms Siddiq, saying she did the right thing by referring herself to the independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Asked by Times Radio if he had full confidence in his colleague, Mr McFadden replied: “Yes.”

He added: “She (Ms Siddiq) has done the right thing. All these allegations have been made, and she has referred all of them to the independent adviser on ministerial interests.

“When we won the election six months ago, we boosted the powers of the independent adviser in the new ministerial code that was issued, to make sure that he had the power to initiate and carry out investigations into allegations like this.

“That is what he is doing, and that is the right way to deal with this.”

There are growing calls for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Ms Siddiq, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying: “He appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption.

“Now the government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina.”

“It’s time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq,” the Tory leader said.

Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus said London properties used by Ms Siddiq should be investigated and handed back to his government if they were acquired through “plain robbery”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he also called on her to apologise and resign, saying: “She becomes the minister for anti-corruption and defends herself. Maybe you didn’t realise it, but now you realise it.

“You say: ‘Sorry, I didn’t know it (at) that time, I seek forgiveness from the people that I did this and I resign.’ She’s not saying that. She’s defending herself.”

A spokesperson for Tulip Siddiq said: “Tulip has self-reported to the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards to independently establish the facts on these matters. She is clear that she has done nothing wrong. It would be inappropriate to comment further while that process is ongoing.”