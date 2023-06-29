Watch as Braverman delivers statement to Commons after Court of Appeal’s Rwanda ruling
Watch as Suella Braverman delivers a statement after the Court of Appeal ruled government plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are unlawful.
In a decision on Thursday 29 June, three judges overturned a High Court judgment that previously said the east African nation could be considered a “safe third country”.
The Court of Appeal’s decision was announced by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett during a short hearing in London, where he stressed the court reached its conclusion on the law and took “no view whatever” about the political merits of the policy.
Lord Burnett, who heard the appeal with Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill in April, said the court ruled by a majority that the policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful.
He told the court Sir Geoffrey and Lord Justice Underhill concluded that deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda mean there is a “real risk” asylum seekers could be returned to their home country and face persecution or other inhumane treatment when they may have a good claim for asylum.
