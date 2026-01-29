Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has secured a deal on visa-free travel to China for UK citizens during his visit to Beijing, Downing Street has announced.

Britons will be able to travel to China for 30 days without a visa under the new deal, which will apply to both tourists and business travellers and brings the UK into line with 50 other countries including France and Germany.

Sir Keir said: "As one of the world's economic powerhouses, businesses have been crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China.

"We'll make it easier for them to do so, including via relaxed visa rules for short-term travel, supporting them to expand abroad, all while boosting growth and jobs at home."

Sir Keir and the Chinese leadership also agreed to work towards an agreement on trade in services, setting out clear rules for UK companies doing business in China.

The deal on visas could be significant in terms of helping the UK with economic growth by opening up opportunities between the two countries.

But it comes at a time of concerns over Chinese espionage in the UK with the trial of two alleged spies for Beijing in parliament recently collapsing.

A number of political figures have also pushed for the UK to erect further barriers with China over attempts to steal UK copyright as well as human rights abuses in Hong Kong where the activist and British citizen Jimmy Lai has been imprisoned.

But the deal comes as Sir Keir pushes for investment in the UK and at a time when Donald Trump has erected tariffs which have hit relations with the US, the UK’s biggest trade partner.

This is a breaking story – more follows...