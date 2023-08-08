UK launches crackdown on sanctions-busting by Russia’s allies

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The largest ever British action against military suppliers in third countries aiding Russia has been announced after a dramatic plea from Ukraine’s first lady in interview with Independent TV.

Ministers have clamped down on loopholes that allow Moscow to fund its invasion following the call from Olena Zelenska that without urgent action the war could continue “endlessly”.

The Independent revealed on Monday that the government was hoping to move imminently on the issue.

Now the foreign secretary James Cleverly has announced 25 new sanctions designed to stop Putin’s regime gaining access to foreign military equipment.

Action is being taken against individuals and businesses in countries including Turkey, Dubai, Slovakia and Switzerland, which the Foreign Office said were “supporting the illegal war in Ukraine”.

Mr Cleverly said the “landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up Putin’s now struggling defence industry.

“There is nowhere for those sustaining Russia’s military machine to hide.”

The UK, alonside countries in the G7 group of nations, had repeatedly warned third parties to “immediately cease providing material support to Russia’s aggression or face severe costs,” he added.

Speaking exclusively to Independent TV from the presidential compound in Kyiv, Ms Zelenska warned that without an urgent crackdown on the trade the invasion risked dragging on "endlessly".

To combat Putin's regime the world must impose hefty sanctions, and "terminate the possibility of circumventing these sanctions," Mrs Zelenska said.

In a rare interview Mrs Zelenska said: "There are countries that simply underestimate the threat from Russia who think that it is far from them. When there is such a powerful terrorist in the world, no one can feel completely safe.”

"Some countries continue to conduct trade with [Russia] through third countries and think that this is acceptable because it is important for their business... I believe that this is simply and critically wrong. Resources are being spent on this [war].

But resources will be spent endlessly until Russia's ability to wage war is stopped," she added.

On Monday a spokesman for Mr Cleverly said the government’s own assessment "echoes the frustrations the first lady has expressed about the use of third countries to circumvent sanctions".

He added: "Not only is her a view a position we ourselves have already taken, we are right now working quickly but carefully to make the use of a third country as a 'cut out' far more difficult or indeed to try and stop it altogether."