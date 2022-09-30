Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

UK economy did not shrink as previously thought

But UK has also recovered less from Covid-19 pandemic than earlier estimates suggested

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 30 September 2022 07:51
Comments
<p>Economic activity is still below pre-pandemic levels but did not shrink in the last quarter as previously thought (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

Economic activity is still below pre-pandemic levels but did not shrink in the last quarter as previously thought (Jane Barlow/PA)

(PA Wire)

The UK economy grew 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, a slightly more positive performance than previously thought.

The Office for National Statistics on Friday announced that a previous estimate of a 0.1 percent decline in GDP for the period had been revised upwards.

It means the economy did not shrink in the three months to June, has previously had been thought.

The change implies that the UK economy is not currently in recession, as the Bank of England had predicted earlier this month.

A technical recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Recommended

But the revision was not all good news for the economy.

The ONS said that the level of real was now estimated to be 0.2 per cent below where it was pre-coronavirus at Quarter 4 2019.

This was a downward revision that had put it 0.6 per cent above the pre-pandemic level, meaning the economy had not recovered from the shock as far as had previously been thought.

The outlook for the UK economy took a further major hit this week following a disastrous market response to the government’s budget.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Interest rates are now expected to heat to 6 per cent by the end of the year, raising costs for mortgage holders.

And the central bank was forced to intervene this week to stop the collapse of the UK’s pension sector.

Recommended

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “These improved figures show the economy grew in the second quarter, revised up from a small fall.

“They also show that, while household savings fell back in the most recent quarter, households saved more than we previously estimated during and after the pandemic.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in