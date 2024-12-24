Are you worried about Britain’s economy in 2025? Join The Independent Debate
As we head into a new year, businesses are raising concerns about the UK’s economy and whether the government’s approach will bring stability or cause further challenges. Now we want your views...
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Britain’s economy is a growing concern as businesses prepare for 2025 with increasing worry.
A survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) shows confidence among firms is falling, with many planning to cut output and hiring.
It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s recent Budget, which increased employer national insurance contributions and has been criticised for holding back growth.
The government says the measures are needed to stabilise the economy and invest in public services, but others believe they risk causing stagnation or even a recession.
Key sectors like manufacturing and services expect activity to fall, while smaller businesses are calling for reforms to improve cash flow and rebuild confidence.
With warnings of a potential recession and slow growth ahead, we want to know: are you worried about the economy in 2025? Do you think the government’s approach will bring stability and growth, or does it need to change direction?
Share your thoughts in the comments — we’ll feature the most insightful and compelling responses.
To join the discussion, sign up and register your details. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments