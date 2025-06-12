Blow for Rachel Reeves after UK economy shrinks by more than expected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK economy shrunk by more than expected in a major blow to Rachel Reeves, just one day after she unveiled her spending review.

The chancellor, who set out record investment in the Commons on Wednesday, acknowledged that the latest GDP figures were "clearly disappointing" but insisted her plan for the economy would help deliver growth.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3 per cent in April, compared with growth of 0.2 per cent the previous month and marking the biggest contraction since October 2023.

It was also worse than the 0.1 per cent contraction expected by most economists.

open image in gallery Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivering her Government’s spending review to MPs in the Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Reeves argued that uncertainty about tariffs had contributed to the figures for April - the month Donald Trump announced sweeping levies on imports to the US.

“We know that April was a challenging month. There was a huge uncertainty about tariffs, and one of the things, if you dig into those GDP numbers today, is exports weakening and also production weakening because of that uncertainty in the world around tariffs”, the chancellor told Sky News.

She added that the figures were “not entirely unexpected, given the uncertainty that is out there in the world at the moment”.

On Wednesday, Ms Reeves unveiled record investment in her spending plans as she set out major boosts for the NHS, social housing and defence.

But experts warned that she will have to break her manifesto pledge not to raise taxes or increase borrowing much further to pay for her promises.

In particular, there were concerns over how savings will be made on housing asylum seekers amid a surge in small boat crossings, and there were questions over how pay rises for public sector workers will be met.

Former government economist Jonathan Portes warned the spending outlined by Ms Reeves meant tax rises were “very likely”, while Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson warned: “The chancellor’s speech was full of numbers, few of them useful.”

The health service was the big winner of Wednesday’s spending review, receiving an extra £29bn per year for day-to-day spending and more cash for capital investment.

Left-leaning think tank the Resolution Foundation said the British state is “slowly turning into a National Health State”, arguing that increases for the NHS came at the expense of other public services.

They noted that half of all public-service spending set to allocated to health and social care by the end of the decade, while investment in other public services across the British state is shrinking.

While real, per-person funding for health has increased by 36 per cent between 2009-10 and 2028-29, it has fallen by 16 per cent for Justice, 31 per cent for Work and Pensions, and 50 per cent for Housing, Communities and Local Government over the same period, the Resolution Foundation’s analysis shows.

Defence was another of Wednesday’s winners, they said, receiving a significant increase in capital spending while other departments saw an overall £3.6bn real-terms cut in investment.

The IFS made similar arguments about “substantial” investment in the NHS and defence coming at the expense of other departments, but Mr Johnson warned the money may not be enough.

“Aiming to get back to meeting the NHS 18-week target for hospital waiting times within this Parliament is enormously ambitious – an NHS funding settlement below the long-run average might not measure up”, he warned.

open image in gallery The NHS was the big winner at Wednesday’s spending review ( PA Archive )

Responding to Thursday’s GDP figures, Michael Saunders, a former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee and senior adviser at Oxford Economics, warned that the economy is likely to stay “sluggish” for the rest of the year.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The level of interest rates is still quite high, monetary policy is still quite tight, global trade uncertainty is high and that’s hitting exports from many countries around the world and the government is tightening fiscal policy.

“Public spending is going up but taxes are going up even more, so the net effect is to reduce demand, and you can see that reflected – that vacancies are falling, job growth is slowing and unemployment is rising.”

Meanwhile, the Tories said the fall in GDP was the result of “Rachel Reeves’ economic vandalism”.

Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said: “Before the election Labour promised ‘growth, growth, growth’ but today’s fall in GDP lays bare the disappointing consequences of Rachel Reeves’ economic vandalism.

“Yesterday, the chancellor should have taken corrective action to fix the problems she has caused. But instead her spending review has all but confirmed what many feared: more taxes are coming.”

But Ms Reeves has insisted that she will meet all the government commitments with no extra tax or borrowing because of the “tough decisions” she made in her Budget last November.

Asked by GB News if she could rule out tax rises in the autumn budget, the chancellor said: “Every penny of this is funded through the tax increases and the changes to the fiscal rules that we set out at last autumn.

“We’re not spending a penny more or a penny less than the envelope that we set last autumn.

“So all of this is fully funded. I said at the budget last year, and I repeated again in the spring statement in March, that public services now needed to live within the envelope that we have set.”