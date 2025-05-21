UK politics live: Reeves defends ‘necessary’ winter fuel payment cuts amid speculation over U-turn
Senior government figures are in talks about whether to U-turn on the chancellor’s winter fuel cuts within weeks
Rachel Reeves has defended the government’s cuts to winter fuel payments, insisting it was necessary to stabilise the economy.
UK inflation has risen to 3.5 per cent – the highest level since January 2024.
Responding to the figures, the chancellor said: “When I became Chancellor last year, I faced the very difficult challenge that there was a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.
“We had to fix that, and if we hadn’t have done the Bank of England would not have been able to cut interest rates four times this last year, which has obviously had a direct effect on the mortgages and the rents that people pay.”
Asked if she would rethink the cuts to winter fuel payments, Ms Reeves added: "I do recognise the challenges that people face, but that policy stands because it was necessary to stabilise the public finances."
Senior government figures are in talks about whether to U-turn on the chancellor’s winter fuel cuts within weeks, it has emerged.
In a hint she could be reconsidering the policy, or looking at plans to change the threshold to ensure more pensioners receive winter fuel payments, Ms Reeves previously said she is “listening to concerns about the level at which the payment is removed”.
£5 billion welfare cuts needed to ‘save’ system, Kendall to say
The work and pensions secretary will stand firm on Labour’s £5 billion plans for welfare cuts on Wednesday, arguing that reform is needed to make sure the system survives.
Liz Kendall is expected to say there is a “risk” the welfare state would collapse without the proposed changes, which include tightening the eligibility criteria for the main disability benefit in England, the personal independence payment (Pip).
Restricting Pip would slash benefits for about 800,000 people, while the sickness-related element of universal credit is also set to be cut.
The package of measures is aimed at reducing the number of working-age people on sickness benefits, which grew during the pandemic and has remained high since.
The government hopes the proposals can save £5 billion a year by the end of the decade, and appears intent to press ahead with the plans amid mounting opposition.
Some 100 Labour MPs – more than a quarter of the party’s parliamentary numbers – are reported to have signed a letter urging ministers to scale back welfare cuts under consideration.
In a separate, earlier letter, 42 MPs said the cuts were “impossible to support”.
Rayner ‘suggested tax raid on savers’ to Reeves ahead of spring statement
Angela Rayner reportedly suggested reinstating the pensions lifetime allowance and changing dividend taxes in a memo to the chancellor with ideas to raise revenue.
The deputy prime minister sent the suggestions, in a document that estimated the changes could raise £3 billion to £4 billion a year, to Rachel Reeves in March ahead of the spring statement, The Telegraph reported.
The Chancellor has been adamant she will not turn to tax rises as part of the Government’s efforts to fund its policies.
There have been reports that Ms Rayner has been pushing back against spending cuts behind the scenes.
rayner Ms Rayner’s suggestions, in a memo titled “alternative proposals for raising revenue”, reportedly included reinstating the lifetime pensions allowance, which limited how much savers could put put in their pension pot before incurring a higher tax charge and was abolished under the Tories.
Ending the inheritance tax relief on shares for the Alternative Investment Market, raising the bank surcharge to 5%, and freezing the additional rate income tax threshold above £125,140 so more people would be dragged into a higher band were also among the proposals.
She also floated closing the commercial property stamp duty loophole and increasing the annual tax on enveloped dwellings, as well as raising rates on dividend taxes to bring them closer to income tax and removing the tax-free dividend allowance.
Steve Reed: ‘Water nationalisation isn't the answer’
Steve Reed has said he is “furious” about how Britain’s water companies are run, but stressed that “nationalisation isn't the answer”.
The environment secretary said the government is taking action to strengthen how the sector is regulated.
“But the public are furious. I'm furious at the fact that we have record levels of sewage polluting our rivers, lakes and seas under the previous government,” he told Times Radio
He added: “We are determined as a government to clean up our waterways.”
Asked about taking them into public ownership, he said: “The problems here are regulation and governance, not ownership. The Scottish Water Company is in the public sector, and they have similar problems with pollution. So we know that nationalisation isn't the answer. Nationalisation incidentally would cost over £100 billion."
Rising wages will help ease cost-of-living, says Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said rising wages would help ease the cost-of-living squeeze.
She told broadcasters: “For the last few months, wages have been rising at a faster level than prices.
“That is welcome, but I do absolutely get that the cost-of-living challenges are still the biggest concern that families up and down our country have, which is why we are taking action with the national living wage, with free breakfast clubs, with freezing fuel duty because I am determined, as Chancellor of the Exchequer, to help relieve some of that pressure that families have been facing.”
Economic pain necessary to stabilise finances and cut interest, says Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves acknowledged that her policies had “consequences” but insisted it was necessary to stabilise the economy.
Asked if the inflation figures had been pushed up by measures including the hike in employers’ national insurance, she said: “When I became Chancellor last year, I faced the very difficult challenge that there was a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.
“We had to fix that, and if we hadn’t have done the Bank of England would not have been able to cut interest rates four times this last year, which has obviously had a direct effect on the mortgages and the rents that people pay.
“And also that money that we raised from national insurance, but also cracking down on non-doms, tax – VAT – on private schools, increasing capital gains, particularly on private equity firms, that money has gone into our National Health Service, which is why waiting lists and waiting times are going down after spiralling out of control the last few years.
“So I do recognise that all policies have consequences, but if I hadn’t have acted to stabilise the public finances, we would be in a worse position today.”
Reeves: ‘Disappointed… but we will go further and faster’
Rachel Reeves has said she is disappointed by the rise in inflation, but that the government will go “further and faster” in a bid to cut bills.
The chancellor said the UK is still “a long way” from double digit inflation seen under the Conservatives.“But I'm determined that we go further and faster to put more money in people's pockets,” she said.
She added: “That's why we have increased the minimum wage for millions of working people, frozen fuel duty to protect commuters and struck three trade deals in the past two weeks that will go towards cutting bills."
Tories: Country paying the price for Labour failings
The Conservatives have said the country is paying the price for Labour’s failings in government.
Responding to the inflation increase, shadow chancellor Mel Stride said the news was “worrying for families”.
He said: “We left Labour with inflation bang on target, but Labour’s economic mismanagement is pushing up the cost of living for families - on top of the £3,500 hit to households from the Chancellor's damaging Jobs Tax. Higher inflation could also mean interest rates stay higher for longer, hitting family finances hard.”
