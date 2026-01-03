UK and France carry out strikes against ISIS target in Syria
The strike was on an underground facility in Syria which had been occupied by Daesh
RAF Typhoons joined French aircraft in a joint strike on Saturday evening on an underground facility in Syria which had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives, the Ministry of Defence said.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: “This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East.
“I want to thank all the members of our Armed Forces involved in this operation – for their professionalism and their courage.
“They were among thousands of British personnel deployed over Christmas and New Year. This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”
The Ministry of Defence has said there is no indication of any risk having been posed to civilians by the strike, and all aircraft returned safely.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks