UK suspends funding to UN agency in Gaza as staff sacked over Hamas attack

The UK has joined the US in suspending funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after ‘appalling’ allegations staff members were involved in Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

Another three countries, Australia, Italy and Canada have also paused donations.

More than 1,200 people were killed when Hamas launched an attack on civilians in Israel.

The bloodshed triggered the current war in Gaza, in which more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed, after Israel vowed to destroy Hamas.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that the UK Government has repeatedly condemned.

“The UK is temporarily pausing any future funding of UNRWA whilst we review these concerning allegations.

“We remain committed to getting humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza who desperately need it.”

More follows ...