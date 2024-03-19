Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested that the general election could be held in October as speculation continues about when the UK might go to the polls for a national vote.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak last week ruled out a snap vote on 2 May when voters head to the polls in local elections across England.

He has previously said that his “working assumption” was that he would hold a vote in the second half of the year but has not yet confirmed a date.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Hunt suggested the vote could take place in October as he was questioned on the government’s spending plans.

“And of course, if the general election is in October that will mean it’s very, very tight and that’s why we’re thinking in advance about the most important element of that spending review, which is the productivity element - how do we have more productive public services,” Mr Hunt told peers on the Economic Affairs Committee.

Earlier in the session, Mr Hunt, who faces a battle to hold onto his South West Surrey seat, also said “I hope” to do “another fiscal event this parliament”.

Speculation about a 2 May election had reached fever pitch until Mr Sunak eventually ruled out holding one on that date.

Downing Street sources later told The Independent that the date had been pencilled in for the second Thursday in October.

Labour accused the prime minister of being too scared to go to the country as the Conservative Party trailed the opposition by a double-digit margin in several opinion polls.

Talk then almost immediately turned to whether Mr Sunak could go to the polls in June as former prime minister Theresa May had done back in 2017 after failing to break the deadlock over Brexit.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has called on Mr Sunak to call an election as soon as possible.

Earlier this week allies of Mr Sunak said it was still the PM’s intention to call an election in the second half of the year amid reports of a plot by Tory rebels to oust him from office over the party’s dire standing in the polls.

Jittery MPs from across the party were said to have met and held talks about “coronating” Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, as prime minister.

If followed through, the desperate bid would see the Conservatives impose their sixth prime minister on the country since the 2010 general election, and the third without going to the country for a vote.

But an ally of Ms Mordaunt denied there was a plot to install her as Tory leader, describing the plans as “nonsense”.

Sources told The Times that Mr Sunak would be prepared to call an earlier election as a means of avoiding another Conservative Party leadership contest.

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, warned the plotters that it was “too late” to oust Mr Sunak from office and there was “no other alternative” to replace him.

“There comes a moment in time in the electoral cycle where you effectively put on your best suit, you stand up and you march towards the sound of the guns and you get on with it,” he told Times Radio.