UK agrees deal with EU over Gibraltar post-Brexit status
Deal marks a breakthough in talks on rules governing the border since Britain left the EU in 2020
The UK and the EU have agreed a post-Brexit deal to have a ‘fluid’ border between Gibraltar and Spain - which will not require checks on people crossing.
The move marks a breakthrough in talks that have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020.
Under the agreement, checks will not be required on those crossing the border between Spain and the British colony.
However, there will be ‘Eurostar’ style dual border control checks at Gibraltar airport, which will be carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials.
Operated in a similar way to the UK and French system for checking documents used London’s St Pancras Eurostar station, Britons arriving on the Rock will have to show their passports when they land.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.
It comes after decades of problems at the border with Spain which claims Gibraltar for its own. But the border issue became a crisis for Gibraltans when the UK left the EU and in effect ended freedom of movement with the rest of the bloc.
The UK has had control over Gibraltar since 1713 via the Treaty of Utrecht as part of the compensation for Britain to withdraw from the War of the Spanish Succession.
It currently hosts an RAF base at its airport and an important naval facility.
The President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the deal, saying: "It safeguards the integrity of Schengen and the single market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region."
Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said the deal would "protect future generations of British Gibraltarians and does not in any way affect our British sovereignty.
"Now is the time to look beyond the arguments of the past and towards a time of renewed co-operation and understanding. Now the deal is done, it's time to finalise the treaty."
Mr Lammy held talks with Gibraltar's leaders, members of the opposition and the business community before leaving the British overseas territory to head to Brussels on Wednesday morning.
Gibraltar is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.
The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.
