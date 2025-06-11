UK agrees deal with EU over Gibraltar post-Brexit status

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK and the EU have agreed a post-Brexit deal to have a ‘fluid’ border between Gibraltar and Spain - which will not require checks on people crossing.

The move marks a breakthrough in talks that have been ongoing since Britain left the European Union in 2020.

Under the agreement, checks will not be required on those crossing the border between Spain and the British colony.

However, there will be ‘Eurostar’ style dual border control checks at Gibraltar airport, which will be carried out by Gibraltar and Spanish officials.

Operated in a similar way to the UK and French system for checking documents used London’s St Pancras Eurostar station, Britons arriving on the Rock will have to show their passports when they land.

There will be dual border control checks for arrivals by air at Gibraltar airport (Simon Galloway/PA) ( PA Archive )

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement was a “breakthrough” after years of uncertainty and that the UK’s commitment to Gibraltar “remains as solid as the Rock itself”.

It comes after decades of problems at the border with Spain which claims Gibraltar for its own. But the border issue became a crisis for Gibraltans when the UK left the EU and in effect ended freedom of movement with the rest of the bloc.

The UK has had control over Gibraltar since 1713 via the Treaty of Utrecht as part of the compensation for Britain to withdraw from the War of the Spanish Succession.

It currently hosts an RAF base at its airport and an important naval facility.

The President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the deal, saying: "It safeguards the integrity of Schengen and the single market, while ensuring stability, legal certainty and prosperity for the region."

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said the deal would "protect future generations of British Gibraltarians and does not in any way affect our British sovereignty.

"Now is the time to look beyond the arguments of the past and towards a time of renewed co-operation and understanding. Now the deal is done, it's time to finalise the treaty."

Mr Lammy held talks with Gibraltar's leaders, members of the opposition and the business community before leaving the British overseas territory to head to Brussels on Wednesday morning.

Gibraltar is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...