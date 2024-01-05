Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chairman of NatWest has claimed it is “not that difficult” to get on the property ladder in the UK.

Sir Howard Davies said that people “will have to save more”, but that “I don’t think it is that difficult at the moment”.

He made the claim on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, leading exasperated presenter Amol Rajan to say: “To buy a house? In this country? Are we living in the same country, or are you reporting from overseas?”

But, defending the claim, Sir Howard said: "You have to save and that is the way it always used to be."

He added: “What we saw in the financial crisis was the risk of having people being able to borrow 100 per cent in order to get onto the property ladder, and then suffering severe falls in the equity value of their houses, and having to leave and having a bad credit record.

“So, there were dangers in very easy access to mortgage credit.

"So, I totally recognise that there are people who are finding it very difficult to start the process, they will have to save more, but that is, I think, inherent in the change in the financial system as a result of the mistakes that were made in the last global financial crisis."

It came as property values were reported to have increased by 1.7 per cent on average across 2023, with the average home valued £4,800 higher than at the end of 2022, according to the Halifax house price index.

Average house prices rose by 1.1% month-on-month in December, the third monthly rise in a row.

The typical UK house price in December 2023 was £287,105, up from £282,305 in the same month a year earlier.