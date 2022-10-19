Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government refuses to commit to raising benefits and pensions in line with soaring inflation

Labour accuses government of ‘generating further anxiety’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 19 October 2022 08:35
Comments
<p>Liz Truss at her brief news conference on Friday </p>

Liz Truss at her brief news conference on Friday

(REUTERS)

The government has refused to commit to raising benefits and pensions in line with soaring inflation as food prices rise at levels not seen for 40 years.

Speaking as official figures showed the CPI index had hit 10.1 per cent in September, James Cleverly said the government took its manifesto commitments "incredibly seriously".

But asked whether the government would up-rate benefits the foreign secretary said the decision would be made by the Treasury down the line.

Labour said the government was "generating further anxiety for people" with its ambiguity and that it was "not the way to do things".

Refusing to do so would be a break from standard practice and represent a real-terms cut to the incomes of the poorest households and pensioners.

Recommended

Pushed on the matter during an interview on Sky News, Mr Cleverly said: "We've seen those inflation figures, obviously the Chancellor is going to be making a statement to the House in just over a week's time.

"The decisions that he and the Treasury team will be making will be very much informed by those figures.

"But boring, though, that is... you know that I'm not going to be pre-announcing any of the measures that might come in that statement on 31 (October)."

The Conservatives' 2019 election manifesto pledged to up-rate pensions by the so-called "triple lock", which stops the state pension falling below earnings and rising rices. Benefits are generally uprated by inflation as standard to stop their value being eroded.

Mr Cleverly said: "We do take manifesto commitments incredibly seriously, as you know."

Speaking on BBC Breakfast at the same time Labour's shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed Labour would keep the triple-lock and also increase benefits by inflation.

"Yes, no ifs, not buts. And let's be clear, the government's manifesto commitment is for exactly the same thing," Mr Reynolds told the broadcaster.

"There's no doubt that Conservative MPs, who are obviously the majority in parliament, have made those personal commitments themselves when they were elected.

"So there should be no question of protecting people by matching the uprating by inflation, which is exactly what they have promised."

He added that uprating by inflation was "the minimum standard thing that the government commits to", and that specifically on benefits "uprating should match inflation in exactly the same way it always has".

Rising food prices were the largest contributor to soaring inflation between August and September, the ONS has said.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The consumer price index rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages reached a 40-year high of 14.6 per cent in September. This was up from 13.1 per cent in August.

The annual rate of inflation for this category has continued to rise for the last 14 consecutive months, from negative 0.6 per cent in July 2021.

Responding to the figures, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the government “will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability.”

Recommended

Mr Hunt is looking for ways to rein in government spending in light of the economic disruption caused by the government’s September mini-budget, which caused chaos on the financial markets with a series of unfunded tax cuts.

Around 60 per cent of the tax cuts have been reversed in a series of U-turns executed by Liz Truss and her ministers – with Tory MPs now openly talking about removing the prime minister.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in