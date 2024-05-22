Inflation falls to 2.3% in boost for Rishi Sunak

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The rate of inflation fell to 2.3 per cent in April from 3.2 per cent in March, the Office for National Statistics said, its lowet level since 2021.

In a boost for Rishi Sunak, the rate of inflation is now just 0.3 per cent away from the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target, having skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We rightly protected millions of jobs during Covid and paid half of people’s energy bills after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent bills skyrocketing – but it wouldn’t be fair to leave future generations to pick up the tab.

“That’s why we must stick to the plan to get debt falling. The economy is turning a corner, with strong growth this quarter and inflation close to target, allowing us to cut taxes for the average worker by £900 a year.”

More follows on this breaking story...