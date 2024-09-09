Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer divided opinion by suspending around 30 of the UK’s 350 arms export licences to Israel.

The decision was announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who stressed the UK’s ongoing support for Israel. However, he also emphasised a “clear risk” that weapons could be used to breach international humanitarian law relating to the treatment of Palestinian detainees and the supply of aid to Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move as a “shameful decision”. Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick also called the suspension “shameful”, branding it “gesture politics to appease the hard left”.

On Monday, Lord Carlile, a senior Jewish peer and supporter of Israel, expressed his support for Starmer, praising the Labour leader’s “courage and conviction” while criticisng Netanyahu for undermining peace efforts.

Given the widespread division on this issue, we want to hear your thoughts. Do you think Starmer was right to block some arms sales to Israel, and do you believe his actions are sufficient? Or do you feel his intervention has already gone too far?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

