Growing calls among MPs for UK to recognise the state of Palestine
The Foreign Affairs Committee has called for ‘further sanctions against settlers’
A cross-party committee of MPs has urged the UK government to "immediately" recognise the state of Palestine, asserting that Israel is not heeding Britain's concerns.
The Foreign Affairs Committee also criticised the UK's approach to the ongoing conflict, stating its actions have "often been too little, too late," a sentiment echoed regarding the years preceding the current hostilities.
The committee further called for "further sanctions against settlers." This comes as the Prime Minister faces mounting pressure to fulfil Labour’s pledge to recognise Palestine amid the continuing conflict in Gaza.
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan supports the move, as does a "majority" of MPs on the committee, according to chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry.
In their report, MPs stated that "some of Israel’s recent actions in Gaza are difficult to justify given the death toll among civilians," urging pressure on Tel Aviv "for this conflict to end and for hostages to be released."
“It seems that the Israeli government is not listening to the UK. And while it listens to the US government, it only does so sporadically,” they said.
“If Israel does not listen to its friends and allies, and only sporadically to the US, then pressure must be exerted for this conflict to end and hostages to be released.”
Chairwoman of the committee Dame Emily Thornberry has said that the Government “must not shrug our shoulders in despair and say that there is nothing we can do”.
She called on minsters to “immediately extend sanctions against settlers” and said that the UK “must also play our part in evidence collection, which will be vital to the inevitable legal reckoning when this conflict finally comes to an end”.
She said that the UK “must be realistic about our role” and “our greatest power is in our alliances”.
“Whether that is persuading the US to have an influence on Israel to come to a ceasefire, or with nations in the region whose support will be vital to a long-term two-state solution.”
She added: “It is the view of the majority of the committee that the UK Government should immediately recognise the state of Palestine, signalling the UK’s desire to work urgently towards a two-state solution alongside our allies.”
It comes as there are increasing warnings of starvation in Gaza. On Thursday the BBC joined other news organisations in saying that they are “deeply alarmed” that journalists are facing “the threat of starvation”.
On Thursday, a Cabinet minister said the Government is “deeply committed” to recognising a Palestinian state.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said such a move would have to be meaningful and come as part of a “genuine move towards a two-state solution and a long-term peace settlement” with Israel.
Mr Reynolds told LBC Radio: “We are deeply committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state, which was part of our manifesto, but obviously we want that to be meaningful.
