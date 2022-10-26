What the papers say as Rishi Sunak appoints new cabinet

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The latest prime minister is the only story in town, with the new Tory leader promising to “fix” the errors of Liz Truss.

Leading The Independent on Wednesday is a survey showing almost two-thirds of voters want a general election now.

On top of the new poll, more than 440,000 people have signed our petition calling for a national ballot, as new prime minister Rishi Sunak is the third Conservative prime minister since the last general election in 2019.

Meanwhile, “Leave it to me, Your Majesty!” states the Daily Mail, which also features a photograph of Mr Sunak shaking the King’s hand.

Metro carries the photograph of the pair’s encounter, along with the headline “Kings can only get better”.

Mr Sunak acknowledged “mistakes” were made by his predecessors and vowed to “fix” them, according to The Times, Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times reports the new Number 10 resident has assembled a “unity” Cabinet, which includes retained chancellor Jeremy Hunt, to tackle the country’s “profound economic crisis”.

The Guardian calls the move a “reshuffle gamble”, while i reports Suella Braverman has been brought back as home secretary just six days after she was sacked.

Mr Sunak culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg, says The Sun.

But the Daily Star says one person who has returned to the inner sanctum of government as deputy prime minister is Dominic Raab, who the paper describes as “The Man With No Brains”.

The Daily Mirror reports Mr Sunak has taken up his role while people are in “despair” at the cost of living, with some basic food items having risen almost two-thirds in price in a year.