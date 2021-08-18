Many MPs without face masks in crowded parliament as house recalled to debate Afghanistan

Many MPs - including Tory front benchers - were seen without face masks in a crowded parliament after the House was recalled to debate the situation in Afghanistan.

Key figures in government - including the prime minister, the foreign secretary and the heath secretary - chose not to wear a face covering as they sat near each other on benches on Wednesday morning.

Most MPs on the Conservative’s side of parliament appeared to not wear as face mask.

Meanwhile, the vast majority on the opposition’s side wore a face mask as the sitting on Afghanistan - which saw a crowded parliament return from its summer recess - started.

However, Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s leader, did not.

Parliament gathered for an emergency sitting three days after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban.

The UK government has come under intense pressure over the handling of the downfall of the Western-backed government and the subsequent evacuation of British nationals and local allies.

Face masks have not been a requirement indoors since 19 July after a host of Covid restrictions were lifted.

However, guidance says the public are “expected and recommended to continue wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t usually meet”.

“You should use your judgement in deciding where you should wear one,” official guidance says.