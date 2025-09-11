Eight in 10 Britons think politicians should publish how much tax they pay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight in ten Britons believe that senior politicians should be required to publish the amount of tax they pay every year, according to a new poll.

A YouGov survey of nearly 5,000 people found 80 per cent believed politicians should be required to disclose the amount of tax they pay each year, while only 8 per cent said they should not.

It comes after Angela Rayner resigned last week as deputy prime minister and housing minister over failure to pay £40,000 in stamp duty tax.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has also evaded questions on his taxation payments, particularly regarding his wife’s Clacton home property, private company assets and earnings from GB News.

When approached for comment by The Independent, Mr Farage said he publishes all of his “monthly earnings and company figures” and there was “no need” to also disclose how much tax he pays.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has evaded questions on his taxation payments ( PA Wire )

When pressed on the recent reports he is using a private company to pay less tax on his earnings as a presenter on GB News, Mr Farage did not comment.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski , who has called on Mr Farage to resign as Reform leader over his tax affairs, said: "Trust in politics is at an all-time low. And when millionaires like Nigel Farage are exposed as having played the tax system to pay less, it is understandable why cynicism sets in.

“You can't call yourself a patriot and then dodge paying your fair share of tax. That is why I've called for Farage to resign. Like I would for any other politician who purposefully manipulates a system to pay less tax."

open image in gallery Green Party leader Zack Polanski called for Mr Farage to resign ( AFP/Getty )

The findings of the YouGov poll show that all respondents from across the political spectrum were vastly in favour of transparency within the government.

Similarly, people from all regions and social grades echoed the sentiment that politicians should publish how much tax they pay.

The survey also showed that people in older age groups were those most in favour of politicians publishing their tax amounts.

The age group which was most in favour of politicians publishing their tax was those aged over 64, with 84 per cent support, while 18 to 24 year olds sat at 69 per cent in favour.

However, taxation campaign group experts have also chimed in on the debate.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner resigned last week as deputy prime minister and housing minister over her failure to pay £40,000 in stamp duty tax ( PA Wire )

Dia Chakravarty, director of low-tax campaign group the TaxPayers' Alliance, said nobody should be forced to publish their tax returns, including MPs.

She added: “It is highly unlikely that the publication of their tax returns would do anything to expose any wrongdoing; it would only serve to satisfy a curiosity about parliamentarians’ personal financial affairs.

“Our energy would be far better spent pressurising politicians to urgently simplify the ridiculously complex tax code they have written over the decades, the opacity of which in itself seriously undermines people's faith in the system. We would be best served by the introduction of a radically simpler tax system where it’s clear how much any of us owe and the potential for game-playing by those who can afford clever lawyers and accountants minimised.”

However, Tax Justice UK, another tax reform campaign group, said it would welcome the move.

Fariya Mohiuddin, deputy director of external affairs, said: “Revelations about MPs’ tax affairs highlight how dysfunctional our tax system is. People paying their fair share and still struggling will rightly be outraged by seeing MPs appear to be dodging tax.

“It’s no wonder millions are losing trust in politics and the government when there appears to be one set of rules for the super-rich and powerful, and another set for everyone else.

“To rebuild trust, we need to shut down loopholes and tax breaks that allow the super-wealthy and powerful to pay less tax. As a step in the right direction, MPs should be transparent about the taxes they pay and make their self-assessments publicly available.”