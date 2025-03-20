UK politics live: House of Lords disrupted by protesters chanting ‘Lords out, people in’
It comes amid an ongoing battle with inflation and uncertainty partly caused by the threat of tariffs by Donald Trump
Protesters have disrupted proceedings in the House of Lords demanding the abolition of the unelected chamber and carrying leaflets reading “Aristocrats and oligarchs: Out.”
A group of around half a dozen people in the public gallery threw leaflets, shouted and sang during the demonstration at noon on Thursday.
The protest came amid moves at Westminster to reform the Lords by ousting hereditary peers.
Meanwhile, UK interest rates have been held at 4.5 per cent by the Bank of England (BoE) with another cut to borrowing costs unlikely, amid mounting global uncertainty.
While the interest rate is still expected to fall further over the remainder of the year, only two further cuts are now expected across 2025 amid an ongoing battle with inflation, rising costs for businesses and an uncertain wider economic outlook, partly due to Trump’s threat of tariffs.
It comes as reports suggest Rachel Reeves is set to announce the biggest spending cuts since austerity in her spring statement next week.
Having reportedly ruled out tax rises, Ms Reeves is set to tell MPs her plans next Wednesday, with experts warning fresh cuts would hit vital public services, a week after her party slashed the welfare bill by around £5 billion.
Starmer says EU's increase in defence spending gives opportunity for joint work
Sir Keir Starmer has said there was scope for greater co-operation with the European Union after Brussels’ plans to increase defence spending would block the money being used to buy from UK arms firms.
The Prime Minister told Sky News: “I’m very pleased that the EU is signalling their intent to spend so much on defence.
“I’ve been making the argument, as others have, that all of us in Europe need to step up, not just in relation to Ukraine, but more generally, in our own collective self-defence.
“That does mean more spend, more capability, more co-ordination, and I want to have those discussions with our European allies. We’re continuing those discussions with them, because I do think the scope for more joint work is here.”
Coalition of the willing 'working at pace' to reach plans for peacekeeping force
Sir Keir Starmer said members of the so-called coalition of the willing were “working at pace” to develop plans for a peacekeeping force if there is a deal to end the Ukraine war.
The Prime Minister said the political momentum was being turned into “military planning” with a meeting of defence chiefs on Thursday.
He told Sky News the “timetable now is coming into focus” following talks between the US and Russia.
Sir Keir said: “That’s why it’s important today that we’re turning the political momentum that we had on the weekend, in the meeting that I convened of nearly 30 political leaders, turning it today from the political concept into military plans.
“So, that’s what’s happening and today those plans are focusing on keeping the skies safe, the seas safe, and the borders safe and secure in Ukraine and working with Ukrainians.
“Now, we’re working at pace, because we don’t know if there’ll be a deal – I certainly hope there will be – but if there’s a deal, it’s really important that we’re able to react straight away.”
Demonstrators disrupt House of Lords to demand abolition of unelected chamber
Protesters have disrupted proceedings in the House of Lords demanding the abolition of the unelected chamber.
A group of around half a dozen people in the public gallery threw leaflets, shouted and sang during the demonstration at noon on Thursday.
The House was adjourned for a short time as the demonstrators were escorted out.
Protester Lucy Porter, 50, a primary school teacher from Leeds, said she was “campaigning for a house of the people”.
On the Lords, she said: “It’s a symbol of everything that’s outdated.
“We don’t have a functioning democracy in this country.”
The leaflets, apparently modelled on an album by the Sex Pistols punk band, had written on them: “Never mind the Lords here’s the House of People.”
On the other side it stated: “Aristocrats and oligarchs: Out.
“Posties, mums, nurses and neighbours: In.
“Replace the House of Lords to save the UK.”
Watch: Protesters disrupt House of Lords demanding unelected chamber be abolished
Half of Reform UK voters don’t believe in the Covid vaccine, poll shows
Half of Reform UK voters have little or no confidence in Covid-19 vaccines, compared with the general public who overwhelmingly trust the jabs, a YouGov poll has found.
Those who back Nigel Farage’s party have a “distinct” attitude towards the vaccines, with 50 per cent saying they do not trust them.
That compares to 71 per cent of the public who said they trust the Covid jab a great deal or a fair amount, and just 24 per cent of voters who said they do not trust it much or at all. Reform voters are also significantly more likely to not have been vaccinated against Covid during the pandemic, the poll found.
Read the full article here:
Half of Reform UK voters don’t believe in the Covid vaccine, poll shows
UK must increase size of army to reverse 'irresponsible' cuts under Tories
The UK must increase the size of the army if it is serious about building the so-called coalition of the willing, the Liberal Democrats have said.
As Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet senior military leaders to discuss the operational phase of a Ukraine peacekeeping force, Helen Maguire, Lib Dem defence spokeswoman, said: “If Starmer is serious about building a coalition of the willing for Ukraine, he needs to give the British military more of the troops it needs to credibly support a reassurance force.
“As military chiefs meet in London today, the Lib Dems are urging the Prime Minister to now commit to reversing the Conservatives’ staggeringly irresponsible 10,000 troop cuts to the Army. That they allowed these reckless cuts to take place while there was a war raging on our continent is shameful.
“Reversing these cuts will send a clear message to both our allies and the dictator, Putin: that the UK is ready to step up and help guarantee a just peace for Ukraine, if one can be agreed.”
What Labour’s crackdown on government credit cards reveals about its approach to public spending
The dour Scotsman holding the title of chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office minister, Pat McFadden, doesn’t seem much of a space cowboy but he has in common with Elon Musk an apparent zeal to eliminate waste.
Being more sensible and considerably less excitable than his (rough) US counterpart, McFadden has not yet egregiously breached the British constitution but he has summarily abolished almost all of the civil service “credit cards”, a distinctly Doge-like action. It’s more than just a symbolic move…
What’s the problem?
Read the full article here:
What Labour’s credit card crackdown says about its public spending approach
British citizen injured in Israeli attack on UN compound in Gaza
David Lammy has confirmed that a British national was wounded in an Israeli attack on a UN compound in Gaza on Wednesday, as he said recent attacks had been an “appalling loss of life”.
The Foreign Secretary told MPs: “Yesterday morning a UN compound in Gaza was hit, I can confirm to the House that a British national was amongst the wounded.
“Our priority is supporting them and their family at this time.”
Mr Lammy added that the attacks on Gaza on Tuesday night had caused the largest Palestinian death toll on a single day since the war began.
He said: “A number of Hamas figures were reportedly killed, but it’s been reported that over 400 Palestinians were killed in missile strikes and artillery barrages. The majority of them were women and children.
“This appears to have been the deadliest single day for Palestinians since the war began. This is an appalling loss of life, and we mourn the loss of every civilian.”
Starmer ‘not doing enough to end tsunami of sick notes’ pushing up benefits claimants
Labour’s plans to cut the welfare bill do not go nearly far enough, the former minister who brought in the biggest reform of benefits since their creation in the 1940s has warned.
In a week where Keir Starmer’s government announced plans to remove disability benefits from an estimated 1 million claimants, former Tory work and pensions secretary Sir Iain Duncan Smith said more must be done to stop “a tsunami of so called fit notes signing people off work forever”.
Writing exclusively for The Independent, Sir Iain also raised problems with a culture where young people leave school “and go straight to their sick beds”.
Read the full article here:
Starmer ‘not doing enough to end tsunami of sick notes’ pushing up benefits claimants
Interest rates decision will be 'palpable letdown' to households seeking mortgage relief
Responding to today’s interest rate decision by the Bank of England, Suren Thiru, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales Economics Director, said: “The decision to keep interest rates on hold will be a palpable letdown to those households looking for relief from high mortgage bills and businesses preparing for April’s major jump in business costs, including the national insurance hike.
“While the vote to ‘hold’ was emphatic, there was enough in the meeting minutes to suggest that rate setters remain concerned over the health of the economy, keeping the door wide open for a May interest rate cut.
“With inflation set to rise further and international headwinds growing, the path to materially lower interest rates remains filled with uncertainty. As such, rate setters will probably continue to maintain their slow and steady approach to loosening policy.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments