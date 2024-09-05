MPs to get vote on winter fuel payments in Labour U-turn cut as Starmer fights backlash – UK politics live
The divisive winter fuel payments cut has attracted criticism from within Sir Keir Starmer’s own party as Labour MP Melanie Onn urged ministers to consider changes to the scheme to ensure older people are ‘not left in the cold this winter’
MPs will be given the chance to vote on the government’s controversial move to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners as Sir Keir Starmer fights a backlash against the policy.
Commons Leader Lucy Powell announced a motion relating to the changes would be debated on September 10. People in England and Wales not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will lose out under the policy.
It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving around £1.4 billion this year.
At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday the prime minister defended the policy and argued the “tough decision” was required to “stabilise our economy”.
Tory MPs heckled the prime minister with shouts of “shame” throughout his answers. The divisive policy has also attracted criticism from within Sir Keir’s own party as Labour MP Melanie Onn urged ministers to consider changes to scheme to ensure older people are “not left in the cold this winter”.
It comes Robert Jenrick won the first round of voting in the race to be the next Conservative leader and Dame Priti Patel was eliminated.
Starmer ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Royal Navy member
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of a member of the Royal Navy after a Merlin helicopter ditched in the English Channel.
The Royal Navy said the helicopter crashed off the coast of Dorset on Wednesday night during the training exercise with the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.
He said in a post on X: “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a member of the Royal Navy.
“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time.”
Sir Keir paid tribute to the ship’s company “particularly those involved in the search-and-rescue operation”.
Green Party co-leader denies being hypocrite for opposing Labour’s wind farm pylons
The co-leader of the Green Party has defended himself after the Labour government tried to portray him as a hypocrite on clean energy infrastructure.
In an interview with The Independent ahead of his party’s conference in Manchester this weekend, Adrian Ramsay dismissed the personal claims made against him by prime minister Keir Starmer, among others.
The debate has centred around objections to pylons being built through his picturesque Waveney constituency, which straddles the Norfolk/Suffolk border in East Anglia.
David Maddox and Archie Mitchell report
Farage reacts to Barnier being new French PM
WATCH: Rayner backs Right to Buy as she recalls benefiting from social housing as single mother
Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier named France’s new prime minister
Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has been appointed as the new French prime minister following weeks of political deadlock.
Mr Barnier, who negotiated Britain’s departure from the European Union between 2016 and 2019, has been tasked with forming a new government by French president Emmanuel Macron.
Mr Macron has spent weeks trying to find a compromise candidate for his minority government that would not be blocked by the powerful left-wing alliance in parliament or the hard right National Rally (RN).
Martin Lewis issues message to pensioners who could miss out on winter fuel payments
On the verge of extinction’: Nadine Dorries ramps up war on Tory Party with new book Downfall
Nadine Dorries will ramp up her war with the Conservatives in another bombshell book promising to lay bare “the story of a political party on the verge of extinction”.
The former culture secretary, who last year attacked the behind-the-scenes power players at the top of the party in her previous book, promises to “pick up where The Plot left off”.
Scheduled for release on 21 November, Downfall promises to expose events behind the scenes during LizTruss’s disastrous 49-day stint in Downing Street and during “the self-serving drift of Rishi Sunak’s time in office”.
Archie Mitchell reports
Lucy Powell confirms MPs will vote on winter fuel payment cuts for pensioners next week
MPs will be given the chance to vote on the government’s move to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.
Commons Leader Lucy Powell announced a motion relating to the changes would be debated on September 10.
People in England and Wales not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will lose out under the policy.
It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving around £1.4 billion this year.
Minister confirms overhaul of business rates system
The government has reaffirmed its plans to introduce a new system of business rates, after the Liberal Democrats raised concerns about the state of high streets in England.
Lib Dem business and industrial strategy spokeswoman Sarah Olney said that high streets were being held “hostage” by an “outdated, damaging business rates system”.
She added: “Empty shop fronts, shuttered windows: we should never see these become the norm in our town centres.
“Small businesses in desperate need of a helping hand will have been deeply concerned not to see any mention of business rates reform in the King’s Speech.
“Can the minister assure us that reform of the business rates system is coming, and when reform comes it will be a comprehensive replacement of this damaging system?”
Business minister Gareth Thomas, whose portfolio covers small businesses, confirmed that the Department for Business and Trade is working with the Treasury on plans.
Mr Thomas said: “We are looking at this with colleagues in the Treasury. We have made commitments to introduce a fairer business rates system in opposition, and work is going on led by Treasury colleagues on this issue. They will bring forward proposals in due course.”
Water bosses could face prison time over dumping sewage into Britain’s rivers and lakes
Water bosses are to be told today that new laws will mean they face prison if they continue to pump filth into Britain’s lakes and rivers.
Environment secretary Steve Reed will warn executives from the industry directly at a major speech in Putney, London where he will unveil details of the new Water (Special Measures) Bill to end sewage and other pollutants being pumped into the country’s waterways.
Among the new measures announced in the crackdown will be the loss of bonuses, potential prison sentences for industry executives and a duty for the water companies themselves to pay the cost of enforcement.
Mr Reed will tell them: “The public are furious that in 21st century Britain, record levels of sewage are being pumped into our rivers, lakes and seas. After years of neglect, our waterways are now in an unacceptable state.
David Maddox reports
