✕ Close Martin Lewis issues message to pensioners who could miss out on winter fuel payments

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

MPs will be given the chance to vote on the government’s controversial move to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners as Sir Keir Starmer fights a backlash against the policy.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell announced a motion relating to the changes would be debated on September 10. People in England and Wales not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will lose out under the policy.

It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving around £1.4 billion this year.

At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday the prime minister defended the policy and argued the “tough decision” was required to “stabilise our economy”.

Tory MPs heckled the prime minister with shouts of “shame” throughout his answers. The divisive policy has also attracted criticism from within Sir Keir’s own party as Labour MP Melanie Onn urged ministers to consider changes to scheme to ensure older people are “not left in the cold this winter”.

It comes Robert Jenrick won the first round of voting in the race to be the next Conservative leader and Dame Priti Patel was eliminated.