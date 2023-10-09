I’m delighted to tell you about my brand new newsletter, exclusive to subscribers of The Independent, which launched in October 2023 during the party conference season.

It’s called Commons Confidential and is my insider’s guide to the intrigue and gossip among politicians and their advisers, and an attempt to understand the personalities and interests behind the headlines.

Normally, it will be gleaned from my perch in the warren of offices behind the press gallery of the House of Commons. But for the first two weeks I will be bringing you intelligence picked up from the travelling circus of party conferences: first the Conservatives in Manchester and then Labour in Liverpool.

The aim is that it will be different from the daily View From Westminster email, which is a round-up of news with a dab of opinion; Commons Confidential will give more of the hidden workings of my life at the heart of politics – or, at least, my life in a front-row seat at the show.

Here’s a taster from the very first edition.

Extract from Commons Confidential (Independent)

The newsletter will be for Independent Premium subscribers only, so sign up now for what I hope will be exclusive insights not just into how the parties are fighting the long campaign for the general election, but the calculations and manoeuvring behind the scenes.

Commons Confidential will go out every Wednesday at 7pm.

