Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Robert Jenrick has sparked outrage after saying people shouting “Allahu Akbar” on London streets “should be arrested immediately”.

“Allahu Akbar” is an Arabic phrase meaning “God is greater” or “God is [the] greatest” which is commonly used in prayer and as a declaration of faith.

Asked whether he believes the UK has a system of “two-tier policing”, Mr Jenrick told Sky News: “I have been very critical of the police in the past, particularly around the attitude of some police forces to the protests that we saw since October 7.

“I thought it was quite wrong that somebody could shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ on the streets of London and not be immediately arrested. Or project genocidal chants onto Big Ben and that person not be immediately arrested. That attitude is wrong and I’ll always call out the police.”

In February, pro-Palestine protesters projected the phrase “From the river to the sea” onto Parliament during a demonstration, drawing anger from some pro-Israel supporters who argue the disputed phrase calls for the eradication of the state of Israel.

Mr Jenrick has been accused of stoking tensions rather than easing them as England faces racist rioting ( Getty )

The Muslim Association of Britain strongly condemned Mr Jenrick’s comments.

“This is pure unadulterated Islamophobia from Robert Jenrick and is precisely what has been driving these Islamophobic far-right extremists,” a statement said on X. “The media and politicians need to be held to account for their role in the the terror that has been unleashed on the streets of Britain.”

The Muslim Council said the comments showed “institutional Islamophobia is alive and well in the Conservative Party.

“As a prospective leader, Mr. Jenrick should be showing leadership, reassuring our communities when fear is palpable,” a spokesperson said. “He should apologise, fully retract his comments, and speak to ordinary Muslims to understand why his remarks are so outrageous. Rather than inflaming tensions, he should focus on ways to bring communities together.”

Labour Naz Shah was among the MPs demanding the former minister apologise.

Labour MP Naz Shah branded the comments ‘textbook ignorance’ ( ITV )

Posting on social media, she said: “This is complete ignorance and textbook Islamophobia from Robert Jenrick. It literally equates every Muslim in the world with extremism.

“‘Allah Hu Akbar’ means ‘God is Great’. It’s a basic Islamic saying that every Muslim in the world says in prayer. It is significantly the opening line of the call to prayer and the opening phrase of every prayer.

“Billions of us Muslims use it every day as part of our faith within our prayers. It is a common phrase like Christians would say ‘Jesus Christ as your lord and saviour’.

“Imagine in this climate, either being that ignorant or deliberately trying to stigmatise all Muslims. He should apologise and speak to Muslim communities and learn more about our faith.”

Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme, added: “Another day, another senior Tory being Islamophobic. Allahu Akbar means God is great - the Muslim equivalent of Hallelujah.

“Jenrick‘s confidence in going on national TV to say people should be arrested for saying Allahu Akbar exposes his deep-seated prejudice against Muslims.”

Conservative peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi accused the Tory leadership contender of “nasty divisive rhetoric”.

“Every day before we start parliamentary business in the Commons and Lords we say a prayer and praise God - we say our Parliamentary version of Allah hu Akbars at the heart of democracy - a process Robert Jenrick is a part of,” she said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has rejected accusations of ‘two-tier policing’ as a ‘non-issue’ (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir Starmer has faced accusations of “two-tier policing” in the UK, a far-right claim which has been used to justify the disorder that has swept the country over the last week. The accusations suggest police are taking a softer approach with left-wing and Islamic protesters than they are with white working-class protesters.

The prime minister has flatly denied the claims as a “non-issue” and insisted policing was carried out “without fear or favour”.

When Mr Jenrick was asked about his previous claim that “we have allowed our streets to be dominated by Islamist extremists”, a comment he made in February about a government vote on a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, the MP for Newark said: “I think I was absolutely right.”

“There were instances back then when we had Islamist extremists on our streets. I’ve just given you one example, where you literally had somebody chanting, or chanting, ‘Allahu Akbar’ on Oxford Street. We saw people commending the Houthis for firing missiles at British flagged vessels in the seas.

“That is completely wrong. That is anti-British, we should be calling it out.”