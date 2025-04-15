Watch live: David Lammy addresses Sudan conference as UK pledges £120m aid package
Watch live as David Lammy speaks at a conference on Sudan on Tuesday, 15 April, as the UK government announces a £120m food and aid package for the country.
The foreign secretary will address a gathering at the London Sudan Conference.
The UK will co-host the gathering alongside the 55-member African Union bloc, the European Union, France and Germany, attended by representatives from other states including South Sudan, Saudi Arabia and the US.
Mr Lammy has described the war in Sudan, which is in its second year, as “brutal.”
Fighting started in April 2023 with armed clashes between the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary organisation and the Sudanese Armed Forces.
More than 12.7 million people have been forcibly displaced in the war, with 1.1 million moving into South Sudan and 1.5 million into Egypt, according to United Nations (UN) agencies.
The new £120m funding is for the 2025/26 financial year and aims to reach more than 600,000 people.
Money will go towards supplying people, including vulnerable children, with pulses, oils, salts and cereals.
Funding will also help provide emergency support for survivors of sexual violence.
It comes after a separate £113m aid package announced last November, before Labour’s decision to cut UK development spending from 0.5 per cent of GNI (gross national income) to 0.3 per cent by 2027.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments