Boris Johnson's government has created an "atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people", a Tory minister has said.

Mike Freer resigned from his joint role as trade and equalities minister on Wednesday in protest at the prime minister's leadership of the party.

In his resignation letter he said he was no longer able to defend policies he did not support.

"I feel that we are moving away from the One Nation Conservative party I joined, not least in creating an atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people and I regret I can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with," he said.

Mr Freer is one of over two dozen Tory MPs to leave government jobs in the last 24 hours as the prime minister's top team goes into meltdown.

His comments come as the government launches a series of culture war policies targeting the LGBT+ community, and particularly trans people.

On Monday equalities minister Kemi Badenoch announced that public buildings would from now on have to have gender-segregated toilets – a policy that was interpreted as a shot across the bow on trans rights.

Ms Badenoch was least year criticised for calling trans women "men" in a leaked recording from 2018.

In recent months the government has also ditched plans to reform gender identity laws proposed under Theresa May.

And ministers have scrapped plans to ban conversion therapy for trans people, causing an outcry. Ministers have also been criticised for giving little attention to trans healthcare.

Britain this year fell from 10th to 14th in the the “Rainbow Europe” index ranking countries by how LGBT+ friendly their policies are.