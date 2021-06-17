US and UK officials have agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs on goods such as Scotch Whisky for five years after a long-running dispute, Liz Truss has announced.

It comes after a marked de-escalation in the 17-year row over aerospace tariffs in March, with both countries agreeing at the time to a temporary four-month suspension to a zero per cent duty.

The new agreement, according to the Department for International Trade, agrees to “suspend retaliatory tariffs for 5 years”, in a move that will be welcomed by whisky producers in the UK.

Earlier this year, the Scotch Whisky Association described the previous 25 per cent tariff rate as “unsustainable” and highlighted data showing exports of single match Scotch whisky to the US had fallen by a third.

In a statement on Thursday, Ms Truss, the international trade secretary, said: “This deal will support jobs across the country and is fantastic news for major employers like Scotch whisky and aerospace.

“We took the decision to de-escalate the dispute at the start of the year when we became a sovereign trading nation, which was crucial to breaking the deadlock and bringing the US to the table”.

Former US president Donald Trump imposed the now suspended tariffs in 2019 in retaliation at European Union state support for the aerospace group Airbus. In response, the bloc imposed penalties of up to $4 billion on US goods and services.