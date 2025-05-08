UK-US trade deal live: Trump touts ‘big announcement’ and teases deal with ‘big, respected country’
The announcement comes after lengthy negotiations between both countries amid Trump’s global tariff war
The US and UK are poised to announce a major trade deal after Donald Trump revealed his administration has reached an agreement with a “highly respected country”.
Trump is expected to announce the deal with the UK at a news conference at about 3pm UK time.
“Big News Conference tomorrow at 10:00 A.M.,” Trump wrote. “The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!”
Keir Starmer has made a trade deal with the US a key priority, hoping it can reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10 per cent levy on all UK exports and a 25 per cent charge on steel, aluminium and cars.
A UK deal would be a coup for the prime minister - the first agreement since Trump sent the world economy into chaos when he announced the tariffs on 2 April.
Reports have previously suggested an agreement could also see the UK cut some tariffs on US products, and potentially reform the digital services tax, which affects US tech companies.
Ministers have repeatedly ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, such as chlorinated chicken.
What US tariffs is Starmer hoping to renegotiate as part of trade deal?
British officials hope a US deal will go some way to offsetting the effects of the tariffs US president Donald Trump has announced and which have sent shockwaves through the global economy, The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin writes.
Earlier this year, Mr Trump announced a 25 per tariff on all cars imported to the US, a measure hitting British luxury car makers such as Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin.
This levy was on top of a series of tariffs which came into effect on 2 April, including a general 10 per cent tariff on UK products.
Trade talks continuing at pace, says No 10
UK-US trade talks have been “continuing at pace” with an update expected later today, Downing Street said.
It comes after US president Donald Trump announced a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country”.
More details on the agreement are expected at around 3pm after a press conference at the White House, Mr Trump added.
“The Prime Minister will always act in Britain’s national interest – for workers, for business, for families,” Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said.
“The United States is an indispensable ally for both our economic and national security.
“Talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace and the Prime Minister will update later today.”
Analysis: US-UK trade deal would be coup for Keir Starmer
Striking a US-UK trade deal so swiftly would be a could for Keir Starmer, depending on its detail.
There had been a suggestion that the UK was further down the queue, and would have to wait until agreements with other countries were negotiated first.
If, as expected, a deal is announced later today it will come hot on the heels on a free trade agreement with India unveiled earlier this week.
British officials hope a US deal will go some way to offsetting the effects of the tariffs Donald Trump has announced and which have sent shockwaves through the global economy.
Shortly after report of an agreement emerged the value of the pound rose by 0.4 per cent against the US dollar.
Trump to announce trade deal with ‘big respected country’
Donald Trump is expected to announce that his administration has reached a trade deal with the UK.
Trump teased an upcoming announcement of what he said was a “major trade deal” with a “big, and highly respected country” in a post on Truth Social but did not specify which country it was.
People familiar with negotiations told The New York Times that a deal had been struck with the UK after officials were in Washington, DC for negotiations.
Trump’s White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pledged last month that the administration would reach trade deals with “90 countries in 90 days.” Experts said there was “no way” he could achieve that mark.
