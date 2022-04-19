Only around a quarter of the emergency aid the UK has promised to war-torn Ukraine has been delivered, the government has admitted.

Liz Truss has been accused of a “shameful” effort to help a population under Russian assault, after acknowledging that only “up to £60m” of £220m is likely to have arrived at the last count.

The foreign secretary also confirmed that the package has been swiped from the shrunken international aid budget – which it means it requires cuts to other programmes.

The situation was condemned by Sarah Champion, the chair of the Commons international development committee, which received a letter from Ms Truss.

“I am shocked and disappointed that less than £60m of the UK’s promised £220m humanitarian aid package for Ukraine has been delivered so far,” Ms Champion said.

“I am quite sure the British people, who have given so quickly and generously, will also be astounded at the news.”

In her letter, Ms Truss argues the government is “working tirelessly to disburse our funding quickly and effectively” in Ukraine.

“The UK has led the way in our response,” she has written, before adding: “We are on track to disburse up to £60m by the end of March.”

The letter was revealed as Volodymr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, warned that the Russian offensive to seize eastern Ukraine and the “battle for Donbas’ has begun.

The World Health Organisation revealed it had reports of 147 attacks on healthcare facilities in the country, which had killed 73 people and injured a further 53.

Keir Starmer attacked the “offensive” argument that the Ukraine crisis means Boris Johnson must stay in No 10 – despite being fined for breaking Covid rules – as “offensive”.

In her letter, Ms Truss has written: “We were quick to announce £220m humanitarian funding as part of a wider £394m package of support for Ukraine.

“We are working tirelessly to disburse our funding quickly and effectively and encourage our international partners to do the same.”

But Ms Champion added: “On 9 March, I urged the prime minister to make sure the UK’s pledges for Ukraine are disbursed quickly. Today, more than a month later, it is shameful that I have to repeat that urgent appeal.

“More than 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian support, as well as 4 million people who have fled the country. These people need our help now – not at some vague future date.”

Some £4.6bn was slashed from the aid budget in 2021, because of the manifesto-busting decision to cut spending from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of national income.

Ms Champion called the inclusion of Ukraine aid within that shrivelled pot “disappointing”, adding: “We know that this reduced budget means cruel cuts to aid programmes around the world.”