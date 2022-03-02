Ukrainian ambassador to UK given standing ovation by MPs in Commons chamber

The Ukrainian ambassador to Britain has been given a standing ovation by MPs, as he welcomed to the chamber by the Commons speaker.

In a rare display of unity, MPs from all parties cheered loudly in support Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s top diplomat in the UK, as Russia continues to wage war against the Eastern European country.

Some MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May, also wore yellow and blue while many others wore ribbons on their lapels in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The ambassador, seated in the public gallery above the chamber, rose to this feet and bored his head in acknowledgement before joining in the clapping.

To some laughter, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, said: “Your excellency, we generally do not applause in this chamber.

“But on this occasion quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times”.

It came as Boris Johnson told MPs that the Russian president Vladimir Putin had “gravely miscalculated” and “underestimated the extraordinary fortitude” of the Ukrainian people.

Speaking at prime minister’s questions, he added: “The UN General Assembly will vote later today and we call on every nation to join us in condemning Russia and demanding that Putin turns his tanks around.

“If instead Putin doubles down then so shall we, further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons and with humanitarian assistance.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

“Today the Disasters Emergency Committee is launching its Ukraine appeal and every pound donated by the British people will be matched by the Government, starting with £20 million.”

Elsewhere, there have been calls from some Tory MPs and opposition parties at Westminster to expel the Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the weekend, the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, told The Independent: “The Russian ambassador is parroting the lies of Putin’s rogue regime, which is waging an illegal war against Ukraine. The government should now expel Andrey Kelin from the UK.”