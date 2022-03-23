Boris Johnson giggled and pulled funny faces as the Commons was reminded of the suffering of Ukrainians “huddled in basements”, triggering strong criticism.

The prime minister was accused of being “beneath contempt” when his joking and gurning were captured on camera during Rishi Sunak’s tribute to the “bravery” being shown under Russian fire.

“As I stand here, men, women and children are huddled in basements across Ukraine seeking protection,” the chancellor said – while Mr Johnson curled his bottom lip and wiggled his eyebrows.

“The sorrow we feel for their suffering, and admiration for their bravery is only matched by the gratitude we feel for the security in which we live,” MPs were told.

The gaffe follows condemnation of the prime minister for his weekend claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit referendum vote.

Chris Bryant, a Labour member of the Commons foreign affairs committee hit out at Mr Johnson for his latest insensitivity, during the chancellor’s spring statement.

“This man is beneath contempt. It’s spine-tingling what little respect he has for others who are less fortunate than himself,” he said.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson, said: “It’s all a joke to Boris Johnson. His buffoonery is a national embarrassment.

“He should apologise to the people of Ukraine. Their bravery stands in great contrast to Johnson’s childish behaviour.”

The prime minister’s likening of Ukraine’s struggle to the UK leaving the EU has been attacked by the former Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, as he donned a bullet-proof jacket in his invaded country.

“How many Britons died because of Brexit? Zero,” he asked, adding: “Only today we have 150 Ukrainian children who were killed by Russian soldiers and Russian artillery.

“Can I ask you how many houses were destroyed because of Brexit? We have whole cities that have been completely destroyed. With this situation, please, no comparison.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman refused to withdraw his remarks, made to the Tory spring conference, arguing both struggles displayed a “desire for freedom”.