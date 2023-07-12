Watch as Sunak speaks at Nato summit after private talks with Zelensky

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Rishi Sunak speaks at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday 12 July after private talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The pair met privately to discuss plans to provide Kyiv with long-term security guarantees, with Mr Sunak telling the Ukrainian leader “you belong in Nato”.

Mr Zelensky has recently been left frustrated by the reluctance of the 31 member states to agree a timetable for wartorn Ukraine to be admitted into the international defensive alliance.

He had said it was “absurd” for Nato to insist there are still military and democratic “conditions” for the eastern European country to meet before it can join following the end of the conflict with Moscow.

“It is good to see you here at Nato where you belong,” Mr Sunak said, greeting Mr Zelensky in the Lithuanian capital on Wednesday.

The prime minister has consistently stated that he sees Ukraine’s place as being in Nato but its pathway to entry has proved a sticking point among allies in Vilnius.