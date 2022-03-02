A Plaid Cymru MP has likened Vladimir Putin’s claim of a right to rule Ukraine to England’s treatment of Wales, triggering strong criticism.

Hywel Williams, the Welsh nationalists’ defence spokesman, claimed there is “a particular menace” for Wales in the Russian president denying Ukraine is a country in its own right.

“For is in Wales there is a particular menace in Vladimir Putin’s words,” he wrote in a newspaper column.

“Ukraine is not a real country he says. It does not have a right to exist. It is he, far away in Moscow, who has the right to rule. We in Wales are familiar with these arguments.”

But Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, hit out at the comments, saying: “Wales is a willing and democratic part of the United Kingdom.

“Ukrainians are being murdered in a dictator’s invasion. To draw any comparison is at best insensitive and, at worst, minimises what Ukrainians are going through.”

Mr Williams, MP for Arfon – formerly Caernarfon – since 2001, made his comments in a column hailing “the generosity shown by the people of north Wales” towards Ukraine

Up to 300 people attended a rally in his constituency demanding “an end to the war” and “freedom for the people of Ukraine”, he wrote.

