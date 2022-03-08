The Home Office has been condemned for “dirty propaganda” after protesting that Ireland’s welcome for Ukraine refugees is a security threat to the UK.

Dublin is expected to admit 100,000 refugees from the invasion, after joining the rest of the EU in easing visa rules – which the UK has refused to do, triggering chaos and mounting criticism.

The Home Office is already under fire for a series of false claims about its hardline stance, including that is offering help to people stranded in Calais without visas when there is none.

Now the UK is reported to have raised concerns about Ireland’s liberal policy, claiming Ukrainians will be able to travel on to the UK without biometric checks because of the common travel area (CTA).

“Ireland has basically opened the door to everyone in Ukraine, which creates a problem due to the CTA,” a government source told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’ve seen before with migrants from Albania that they have come through Dublin, into Belfast and across to the mainland to Liverpool. That’s created a drug cartel route.”

But it was quickly pointed out that the visa-free common travel area only applies to UK and Irish citizens, not to migrants from other countries.

Simon Cox, a barrister at the Doughty Street Chambers firm, attacked the claim that refugees would not face security checks – which Ireland has said will be carried out after arrival.

“Home Office anonymous dirty propaganda. Ireland has security checks on Ukrainians arriving without visas. Just as UK has for French people arriving without visas,” he tweeted.

Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s claim of being “very, very generous” to refugees.

“Solidarity in action. The UK has granted 50 visas to the Ukrainian refugees while the Poles have welcomed 1.2 million Ukrainians in two weeks,” he tweeted.

That number has now increased from 50 to 300, but it represents just 3.4 per cent of the 18,900 applications for visas made so far.

