The Home Office should be stripped of its responsibility for helping Ukrainian refugees come to the UK, the Welsh first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said the department's "long history" of running hostile migration and refugees regimes meant putting it in charge was "the wrong thing to do".

Labour's most senior elected politician said Priti Patel's department has long "demonstrated its incapacity" to do a good job on the issue and that a “dedicated group” should be set up at a UK level should be established.

“Frankly, putting this in the hands of the Home Office is quite the wrong thing to do, the Home Office with its long history of ‘hostile regimes’ to people coming from elsewhere in the world," he told the Commons Welsh affairs select committee on Wednesday.

“The responsibility should be taken away from a department that has demonstrated its incapacity to mobilise to meet the response and put in the hands of a dedicated group of people at the UK level, who will do what is necessary to allow those people driven from their own homes and who temporarily in many cases wish to have sanctuary in the United Kingdom, to make sure that the actions of our government match the wishes of our people.”

The Home Office has long been criticised for scandals involving the treatment or refugees and migrants, including the Windrush scandal.

Mr Drakeford's comments come as the UK is under pressure over its relatively closed door to Ukrainians fleeing Vladimir Putin's invasion compared to other countries.

EU countries have introduced an open-door policy and given all Ukrainian nationals access to housing and assistance – but Britain is requiring Ukrainians to apply for visas, with just some conditions relaxed.

Just 300 visas were granted by the UK as of Monday, at a time when neighbouring Ireland had already admitted 1,800 people despite being remote from the warzone. The French government has accused the UK immigration regime of lacking humanity.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment on this story.

