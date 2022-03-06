Priti Patel is being urged to send emergency help for at least 150 Ukraine refugees stranded in Calais by what France calls the UK’s “lack of humanity”.

Labour and a Conservative MP called on the home secretary to act – after women and children were told to travel back to Paris to apply for visas giving permission to cross the Channel.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, called the situation “shocking”, asking if the government had “lost all humanity and solidarity”.

“Ukrainian families turned away by UK at Calais and told to go back to Paris for a visa. Priti Patel needs to get a grip,” she said.

Ms Patel needed to “send an emergency team to Calais immediately to sort this out today and get desperate people swiftly through,” Ms Cooper added.

Roger Gale, a Tory MP in Kent, asked: “What are we doing to relieve the pressure on those frontline states that have already taken in more than a million people?

“Time, surely, to cut the red tape and admit any refugees with a valid Ukrainian passport and any accompanying children.”

The crisis has sparked another cross-Channel spat, the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin criticising the way British officials turned away refugees for not having the necessary visas.

“I have twice contacted twice my British counterpart, I told her to set up a consulate in Calais,” Mr Darmanin told Europe 1 radio, referring to the home secretary.

But, in a statement, the Home Office made no mention of opening a consulate in the port town, while insisting it is “doing everything possible to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine”.

