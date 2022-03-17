Ben Wallace has revealed he has been phoned by an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian president, but “terminated the call” after becoming suspicious.

In what appears to be a breach of security, the defence secretary said the caller claimed to be the country’s prime minister and posed “several misleading questions”.

It was not immediately clear how an imposter was able to reach Mr Wallace, or whether they had first contacted the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Posting on social media, the cabinet minister said: “Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me.

“He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call.

“No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt.”

