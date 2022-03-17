‘Russian disinformation’: Defence secretary Ben Wallace phoned by imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM
Defence secretary said the caller posed ‘several misleading questions’
Ben Wallace has revealed he has been phoned by an imposter claiming to be the Ukrainian president, but “terminated the call” after becoming suspicious.
In what appears to be a breach of security, the defence secretary said the caller claimed to be the country’s prime minister and posed “several misleading questions”.
It was not immediately clear how an imposter was able to reach Mr Wallace, or whether they had first contacted the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Posting on social media, the cabinet minister said: “Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me.
“He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call.
“No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt.”
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies