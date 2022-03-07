Boris Johnson announces additional £175m in aid for Ukraine

Reducing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy sources can proceed only ‘step by step’, says Dutch PM

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 07 March 2022 15:52
Putin is 'doubling down' on level of violence in Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has announced an additional £175m in UK aid for Ukraine, bringing the total to almost £400m.

Mr Johnson also said that in the coming days he will set out a new energy supply strategy to explain how the UK will ensure that consumers’ needs are met as prices sky-rocket due to sanctions on Russia and its vast oil and gas stocks.

The announcements came after the prime minister held talks with counterparts Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Justin Trudeau of Canada at 10 Downing Street.

Mr Rutte cautioned that countries like Netherlands which rely heavily on Russian energy sources would need time gradually to reduce their dependence.

The Dutch PM said: “It is a step by step process and we have to make sure we deleverage our dependency on Russian gas and Russian oil, whilst acknowledging that at the moment the dependency, at least to a certain extent, is still there.

“If you force companies to quit doing business with Russia in that realm, that would have enormous consequences because it would basically undermine supply chains the world over, particularly in Europe, and it would also have an impact on Ukraine itself.

“And therefore, my plea is that we do this diligently and not overnight, making sure that we speed up the programmes all of our countries to decarbonize - to green our economies.”

Mr Johnson agreed that the process would have to be taken “step by step” but said that it needed to be accelerated.

The PM also said that Britain will join the Netherlands and Canada in an international Ukraine support group to co-ordinate the efforts of the global community to provide long-term assistance, and urged other countries to sign up.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Rutte and Trudeau in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: “After 12 days, it’s already clear that Putin has made a miscalculation.

“He has under-estimated Ukrainians’ resistance, he has underestimated their leader and he has underestimated the unity of the West.

“And we will continue as colleagues to do everything we can to strengthen that unity in the days ahead to ensure that Putin fails in this catastrophic invasion of Ukraine.”

Mr Johnson said the three countries “stand shoulder to shoulder against Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine”.

“In the 12 days since Russia launched this illegal and brutal assault, the world has come together in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine,” he added.

Mr Johnson said it was clear that the friends of Ukraine would have to do more, as Vladimir Putin showed no sign of backing down.

“What’s happening now is that Putin is doubling down,” said the British PM.

“He’s decided that he’s going to continue with an all-out onslaught on centres of habitation in a way that we think is utterly repugnant.

“It’s clear that we’re going to have to do more And as best friends and partners that’s what we’re going to do.”

