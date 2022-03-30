Boris Johnson has agreed Vladimir Putin should be sent to “the dustbin of history”, as he warned Nato allies not to “backslide on sanctions” against Russia.

The prime minister toughened up his stance on the Russian president’s fate – despite criticism of Joe Biden for appearing to call for regime change in Moscow to end Ukraine’s agony.

In the Commons, Mr Johnson was urged to recognise that now is the time “to double down” on military aid to defeat Russia, “whilst consigning Vladimir Putin to the dustbin of history where he belongs”.

He told MPs: “I think that is absolutely right,” as he praised the questioner, Tory former minister Johnny Mercer, for his “bravery” in visiting Ukraine.

There have been suggestions that some Western countries might ease up on sanctions in return for Russia signing up to a ceasefire – but the prime minister attacked the idea.

The West must “make sure there is no backsliding on sanctions by any of our friends and partners around the world,” he argued, calling instead for action to “ratchet up the economic pressure on Putin.

“And it is inconceivable that any sanctions could be taken off simply because there is a ceasefire. That would be absolutely unthinkable,” Mr Johnson said.

Washington was forced to deny the US president was calling for regime change, after his ad-libbed remarks on a visit to Poland were attacked by the Kremlin and alarmed Nato leaders.

The UK government was among those that distanced itself from any suggestion that the West wants Putin to be deposed, insisting that is a matter for the Russian people.

