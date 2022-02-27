Russian invasion could mark ‘beginning of end’ for Putin but conflict may last years, Liz Truss says
Foreign secretary suggests conflict could last a ‘number of years’
Liz Truss has said the Russian invasion of Ukraine could mark the “beginning of the end” for Vladimir Putin, but warned the conflict could last a “number of years”.
As the Kremlin’s military offensive entered its fourth day, the foreign secretary also stressed: “We do need to be prepared for Russia to use even worse weapons”
With opposition parties calling for stronger sanctions, Ms Truss told Sky News the UK government had drawn up a “hit list of oligarchs” whose property and private jets would be targeted.
Her remarks come after Boris Johnson praised the resistance of the Ukrainian people but warned there were “very grim days ahead” for the Eastern European country.
Ms Truss said the response of Ukraine was “unexpected” by the Russians, adding the British government would continue to provide both military and economic aid to the country.
However, she stressed: “I fear this this will be a long-haul. This could be a number of years. What we do know is Russia have strong forces, but we know the Ukrainians are brave, they are determined to stand up for their sovereignty.”
More follows
